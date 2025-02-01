The State Minister for National Guidance, Godfrey Kabbyanga, launched 94.0 F.M—a radio station dedicated to driving community development in Western Uganda.

This radio station is owned by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa, the Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North Constituency.

At the launch yesterday, Tayebwa said, “We established this radio station through the ‘Taru Foundation,’ investing in top-quality equipment to ensure it becomes one of the best stations in the region.”

Tayebwa said the main goal of opening the station is to educate and empower people.

“I encourage local district officials to use this platform to raise awareness about government programs in education, agriculture, health, and other key sectors,” he added.