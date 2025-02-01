Rukungiri, Uganda – Authorities in Rukungiri District have made significant progress in a high-profile kidnap and aggravated robbery case that shocked the community earlier this month. The incident, which took place on January 20, 2025, at around 11:00 AM along Republic Road in Rukungiri Township, involved the abduction and violent robbery of a local student.

The victim, 24-year-old Atwine Daniel, a student residing in Kitanda Cell, Nyakaina Parish, was targeted by a group of armed suspects who seized a staggering 31,850,000 UGX. The assailants, who were traveling in a white Toyota Wish (Reg. No. UBH 905Y), managed to escape with the money, leaving the victim distressed and traumatized.

Following an intensive investigation, the police were able to trace the stolen vehicle, which had been blacklisted by Uganda Police’s ICT department. The vehicle was eventually located and seized, leading to the arrest of the driver, identified as Tugeineyo Isaac. The suspect was taken into custody to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered several items believed to have been used in the commission of the crime, including two sharp pangas, a knife, a two-meter length of factory rope, a 10-litre jerrycan, a pair of white canvas shoes, and two shirts, as well as two pairs of jeans trousers. These items have now been presented as evidence.

Further investigations led to the identification and arrest of the vehicle’s owner, Ainebyona Angellous, who was also taken in for questioning regarding his potential involvement in the crime.

On January 30, 2025, the two suspects, Tugeineyo Isaac and Ainebyona Angellous, appeared in court to face charges of kidnap and aggravated robbery. The case is still under investigation, with authorities continuing to follow leads in an effort to unravel the full extent of the criminal operation.

In a statement released by ASP Elly Maate, Police Spokesperson for the Kigezi Region, the authorities assured the public that the investigation is progressing well, and the suspects will be held accountable for their actions.