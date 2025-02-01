Rukungiri, Uganda – A tragic road traffic accident occurred in Rukungiri District on January 31, 2025, claiming the life of a 15-year-old boy and leaving several others injured. The accident took place at Nyabugando Trading Center, Masya Parish, along the Rukungiri-Kihihi Road, at around 5:00 PM.

According to police reports, a Toyota Corona (Reg. No. UAV 029A), driven by Dr. Byaruhanga Aloysius, a medical professional attached to Mitooma Health Centre, was traveling from Kihihi towards Rukungiri Town. As the vehicle approached Nyabugando Trading Center, the driver experienced a tyre burst, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road and collided with a group of market vendors and their children, who were on the roadside at the time.

The fatality, identified as Mbyesiza Albert, was a 15-year-old pupil from Nyabugando Cell in Masya Parish. Several others were also injured, including Mucunguzi Emmanuel, a 39-year-old peasant from Munyeganyege Cell in Nyamayenje Sub County; Akanyijuka Arone, a 9-year-old child; Mbabazi Moses, a 28-year-old boda boda rider from Kanyansiano, Masya Parish; Natukunda Happy, a 42-year-old peasant from Shongara Cell in Masya Parish; and Akampaire Priscilla, a 45-year-old peasant from Nyabugando Cell.

The victims were immediately rushed to Nyakibale Hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save him, Mbyesiza Albert was pronounced dead upon arrival. The others are currently receiving treatment, and their conditions are being monitored.

Police responded quickly to the scene, conducting a thorough investigation and documenting the wreckage. The motor vehicle was retrieved and is being held at the Police yard pending inspection. A postmortem examination was conducted on the deceased, and inquiries are ongoing.

Authorities have indicated that the primary cause of the accident was a tyre burst, compounded by suspected over-speeding. The driver, Dr. Byaruhanga, was admitted to Nyakibale Hospital for treatment following the crash.