Kinshasa, DRC – In a deeply emotional and defiant address to the nation and the international community, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo has fiercely condemned Rwanda’s continued military incursions into eastern DRC, accusing President Paul Kagame of orchestrating a campaign of terror and destruction through the M23 rebel group.

Speaking with a tone of urgency, pain, and resolve while addressing the his nationals yesterday, Tshisekedi called upon all Congolese—whether in the country or in the diaspora—to unite against what he described as an assault on Congo’s sovereignty, dignity, and future.

“The Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF), in support of their M23 puppets, are continuing their terrorist enterprise on our territory, sowing terror and desolation among our populations,” Tshisekedi declared, visibly angered by the deteriorating situation in North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri provinces.

“These acts are not only an attack on the Republic, but an offense to the history and dignity of our people.”

The Congolese leader, facing one of the gravest security crises of his presidency, reassured his people that the government was fully mobilized to counter Rwanda’s aggression.

“A vigorous and coordinated response against these terrorists and their sponsors is underway. Our valiant Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), a symbol of courage and patriotism, are fully mobilized, ready to defend every inch of our territory,” he said, sending a clear message to both his countrymen and foreign actors monitoring the conflict.

Tshisekedi’s Military Shake-Up and Plans for Retaliation:

In what appears to be a direct response to the deteriorating security situation, Tshisekedi announced that he had appointed Major General Évariste Somo Kakule as the new Military Governor of North Kivu, replacing the late Major General Peter Cirimwami, who was killed in combat by the M23 rebels. This move is aimed at tightening military coordination and restoring the Congolese state’s authority over areas currently under attack by M23 rebels and RDF forces.

“I personally convened and chaired crisis meetings with a core team of the government, the military high command, and an inter-institutional meeting to assess recent developments and explore options for repelling the aggressors and reconquering every inch of our territory,” Tshisekedi revealed.

His remarks signaled a readiness to escalate military operations against M23 rebels and any foreign forces backing them, including Rwanda.

Rwanda’s “Blatant” Violations and the Call for International Action:

Tshisekedi did not mince words in condemning the international community’s failure to hold Rwanda accountable.

“Rwanda continues to openly and unscrupulously violate the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter as well as regional agreements. Worse, these actions are taking place with total impunity, with a clear disregard for international rules and the values that these institutions are supposed to defend,” he charged.

In a direct challenge to the United Nations, the African Union, and world powers, he questioned how Kagame’s government could continue its military campaign in eastern DRC without facing any serious consequences.

“This arrogant attitude, which no longer even seeks to hide its crimes, is an unacceptable provocation against our sovereignty and regional stability,” he said.

The DRC president also reaffirmed his commitment to diplomatic solutions, referencing his engagement with the United Nations Security Council and the Luanda Peace Process. However, his speech made it clear that patience was wearing thin. “We favour the path of dialogue but always with lucidity, while remaining firmly resolved to defend our territory and our sovereignty by all necessary means,” he said.

A Nation Called to Arms: “This Is Our Fight”

In what could be seen as a rallying cry for national resistance, Tshisekedi called on Congolese people—regardless of their political affiliations or ethnic backgrounds—to unite behind the country’s armed forces.

“This fight is not that of the FARDC alone. It is the fight of an entire people, the fight of our Congolese identity, in order to bequeath to future generations a prosperous and peaceful country,” he said.

He urged civilians across every province, city, and village to provide moral and material support to the military and resist the occupation of their land.

“Let us mobilize as one to defend our sovereignty and safeguard our territorial integrity,” he proclaimed.

Addressing the people of Goma City, which is occupied by the rebels, Tshisekedi acknowledged their suffering but urged them to remain strong.

“I deeply feel your pain, which is also mine. It runs through our hearts and souls as sons and daughters of the same homeland. But in the face of this ordeal, I urge you to draw on that inner strength that makes the Congolese people great. Resist with courage, be constantly vigilant and remain calm despite adversity.”

Honoring the Fallen: A Tribute to Soldiers and Civilians

Tshisekedi paid an emotional tribute to those who had died defending Congo’s sovereignty, including the late Military Governor of North Kivu, Major General Peter Cirimwami.

“I bow with respect to the memory of all our soldiers and the Wazalendo who fell on the field of honour, the soldiers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) who fight alongside us, the MONUSCO peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives for peace, as well as the countless civilians who fell victim to enemy barbarity.”

He assured the families of the displaced and the injured that the government was activating an emergency humanitarian plan to provide assistance.

“I am fully aware of the suffering of our compatriots fleeing hostilities. The government is instructed to activate the humanitarian emergency plan to help the displaced,” he said.

What Next? The Looming Showdown Between DRC and Rwanda

With Tshisekedi’s speech making it abundantly clear that Congo is preparing for an intensified military response, analysts fear that the already volatile situation could escalate into an all-out war between DRC and Rwanda. The rhetoric between Tshisekedi and Kagame has reached a boiling point, with the Congolese president essentially calling on his people to resist and fight while directly accusing Rwanda of sponsoring terrorism.

As the conflict deepens, the international community now faces a crucial test: Will global powers and regional organizations finally act against Rwanda’s alleged aggression, or will they continue to issue statements of concern while Congo burns?

For now, one thing is certain—Tshisekedi has drawn a line in the sand. Congo will fight back. And, as he made clear, the world is watching.