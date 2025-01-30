The ongoing crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has once again revealed the contradictions and aggression of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who continues to deny Rwanda’s direct involvement while issuing veiled threats to regional leaders.

His remarks on Wednesday during the Extraordinary Summit of East African Community (EAC) Heads of State on the Eastern DRC Crisis, coupled with his heated Twitter exchange with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, have only added to the growing concerns about his true intentions in the region.

Kagame’s Attempt to Play Victim While Wreaking Havoc in the DRC

Speaking at the EAC summit, Kagame delivered an emotional speech, painting Rwanda as the victim of regional instability while failing to acknowledge the well-documented presence of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) in DRC territory. He accused the world of ignoring the suffering of Rwandan refugees and Tutsis in the DRC, blaming the Congolese government for their persecution and displacement.

“They have displaced people, they have killed people, they have persecuted them on a daily basis for who they are. We have refugees who have been here for the last twenty-plus years, just dislocated from Congo and sent to Rwanda because they say these are ethnic Tutsis, therefore, they belong to Rwanda, they don’t belong there,” Kagame stated.

While these remarks seemed to express concern for displaced populations, Kagame ignored the fact that M23, a rebel group widely recognized as being backed by his government, has been the main perpetrator of displacement, violence, and instability in the region. Even as he accused the Congolese government of human rights violations, his forces and their M23 allies have captured the city of Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC.

Adding to his contradictions, Kagame attempted to downplay Rwanda’s role in escalating the war.

“We have MONUSCO, we have SAMIDRC, we have mercenaries, we have Burundi, we have FDLR that has joined them, and everybody is there watching this thing and we pretend like we don’t understand what has been going on for all these years?” he asked.

Such statements ignored the fact that it is Rwanda that has been accused of fueling this conflict by supporting M23, occupying territory, and defying multiple peace agreements. Even as he pretended to call for regional cooperation, Kagame made it clear that Rwanda would retaliate against any attacks from the DRC, saying:

“The other day, two or three days ago, we lost people, there was a lot of shelling from eastern Congo, from Goma, killed a dozen people and injured hundreds. We will definitely take care of that, there is no question about it.” This was nothing short of a direct threat to escalate the war further.

Twitter War: Kagame vs. Ramaphosa

If Kagame’s speech at the EAC summit was concerning, his heated Twitter/X exchange with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was even more alarming.

President Ramaphosa was the first to post about the situation in DRC, mourning the loss of 13 South African soldiers who were killed while deployed under the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) peacekeeping mission, SAMIDRC.

Ramaphosa directly blamed M23 and the Rwandan army for these attacks, reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to peace in the region.

“The fighting is the result of an escalation by the rebel group M23 and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and attacking peacekeepers from the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC),” Ramaphosa wrote.

He went on to express deep sorrow for the fallen soldiers and called for an immediate end to hostilities, urging all parties to respect DRC’s territorial integrity and to return to peace talks.

Kagame’s reaction was furious and combative. In his own Twitter/X post, he dismissed Ramaphosa’s accusations as “distortions, deliberate attacks, and even lies.” He insisted that South Africa had no moral authority to issue warnings to Rwanda, stating:

“President Ramaphosa has never given a ‘warning’ of any kind, unless it was delivered in his local language which I do not understand.”

Kagame went further, challenging South Africa’s credibility in the conflict by revealing a private conversation he had with Ramaphosa, in which the South African president allegedly admitted that FARDC, not M23, had killed South African troops.

“President Ramaphosa confirmed to me that M23 did not kill the soldiers from South Africa, FARDC did,” Kagame wrote.

His statement directly contradicted South Africa’s official position, attempting to drive a wedge between South Africa and the DRC. But Kagame did not stop there—he effectively dared South Africa to escalate the situation by issuing an ominous warning:

“If South Africa wants to contribute to peaceful solutions, that is well and good, but South Africa is in no position to take on the role of a peacemaker or mediator. And if South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day.”

A Dangerous Game of Provocation

Kagame’s aggressive posture toward South Africa signals just how far he is willing to go to defend Rwanda’s actions in the DRC. Instead of acknowledging his country’s role in backing M23 and escalating the conflict, he has chosen to pick a fight with a major regional power.

His open challenge to South Africa is not just an attack on Ramaphosa, but a reckless move that risks escalating the war beyond DRC’s borders. South Africa, as a key military and economic force in Africa, has already shown its willingness to deploy troops in DRC. If Kagame’s threats continue, this could trigger a much larger regional conflict.

At the same time, his remarks at the EAC summit exposed his hypocrisy. While calling for regional unity and peace, he continues to arm rebels, occupy Congolese territory, and destabilize an already fragile region. His message was clear: he will not stop his interference in the DRC, and he will respond aggressively to anyone who challenges Rwanda’s actions.

Tshisekedi’s Response

Meanwhile, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi responded to the deteriorating situation with a passionate speech to his people and the international community. He condemned Rwanda’s invasion, calling it “an offense to the history and dignity of our people.”

Tshisekedi announced a vigorous military response, appointing Major General Évariste Somo Kakule as North Kivu’s Military Governor to oversee the fight against M23 and RDF forces. He called on all Congolese to mobilize against the aggression, stating:

“But this fight is not that of the FARDC alone. It is the fight of an entire people, the fight of our Congolese identity, in order to bequeath to future generations a prosperous and peaceful country.”

Tshisekedi also urged the international community to take action, demanding that Rwanda be held accountable for its blatant violation of DRC’s sovereignty.

What Next?

With Kagame threatening South Africa, mocking regional peace efforts, and doubling down on Rwanda’s involvement in DRC, the conflict shows no signs of ending soon. If regional leaders fail to take a strong stance against his actions, Kagame may continue to act with impunity, turning the eastern DRC into a permanent war zone.

As the crisis deepens, the world watches to see if Kagame’s reckless provocation of South Africa will ignite a much larger and deadlier conflict in the heart of Africa.