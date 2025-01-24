In the bustling heart of Mumbai, India, a transformative moment for global tourism is about to unfold. From January 30 to February 2, 2025, Uganda will for the first time step onto the stage at the Outbound Travel Market (OTM), one of the world’s largest travel and tourism expos.

This ambitious move is not just an exhibition—it’s Uganda’s grand declaration of its place in the world of tourism, as it seeks to leverage India’s booming outbound travel market and secure its position as a premier African destination.

Uganda’s presence at OTM is no accident. The country is positioning itself to tap into India’s massive travel economy, which is projected to send 13.9 million people abroad in 2025 alone. Mumbai, one of Asia’s commercial powerhouses, accounts for an astonishing 63 percent of this outbound travel, making it a perfect launchpad for Uganda’s tourism campaign. But Uganda isn’t just aiming to increase tourist numbers—it’s aiming for a cultural and economic renaissance, both for itself and for its growing relationship with India.

Martin Mugarra, Uganda’s State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, is leading this bold venture. “By participating in OTM, Uganda aims to tap into India’s high-value travel segments, particularly experiential travellers, wildlife enthusiasts, and affluent birders,” Mugarra explained. The Indian market, with its expanding middle class and increasing wealth, is ripe for Uganda’s unique tourism offerings.

The opportunities are boundless. Uganda, with its breathtaking landscapes—Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, the birthplace of the world-famous gorilla trekking; the chimpanzee paradise of Kibale Forest; Murchison Falls, where the Nile thunders through the heart of the country; and the Source of the Nile itself—offers a rare combination of wild adventure and serene beauty that matches the evolving tastes of Indian travellers. This is a nation of vibrant cultures, ancient traditions, and an abundance of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights.

Mugarra is confident that the synergies between Uganda’s tourism offerings and India’s travel trends are undeniable. “India is on track to become the world’s largest spender on global travel by 2030. Uganda’s entrance into this market could spark an unprecedented surge in tourism revenue,” he added, his voice brimming with optimism.

A Cutting-Edge Experience at OTM

At the OTM fair, Uganda is bringing the future of travel to life. The Uganda pavilion will be no ordinary display. Visitors will be treated to immersive virtual reality (VR) experiences, offering a digital window into Uganda’s wonders. Imagine standing atop the mist-shrouded mountains of Bwindi, peering into the eyes of a silverback gorilla, or soaring over the rushing waters of Murchison Falls, all from the comfort of the expo floor. This bold technological approach will give visitors a taste of Uganda’s grandeur, even before they set foot on African soil.

And making it even easier for Indian travellers to embrace Uganda is the newly established direct flight route between Mumbai and Entebbe. A mere seven-hour flight now links the two nations, making Uganda’s treasures more accessible than ever before. No more long layovers or convoluted travel schedules—just a straight shot to the heart of Africa’s magic.

Collaboration with Bollywood: The Silver Screen Connection:

At the core of Uganda’s OTM strategy is collaboration with Indian industries, including the world-renowned Bollywood film industry. Mugarra recognizes the immense power of storytelling, particularly in a country like India, where film plays a pivotal role in shaping public perception and sparking curiosity. “We’re hoping for collaborations with Bollywood producers to set films in Uganda’s awe-inspiring landscapes,” he said.

The iconic imagery of Uganda, captured on film, could send millions flocking to explore its beauty firsthand.

In addition, wedding planners, one of India’s most lucrative markets, are also on Uganda’s radar. With luxury safaris, breathtaking nature backdrops, and a rich cultural heritage, Uganda is set to be the ideal exotic destination for extravagant destination weddings. It’s a perfect fit for India’s burgeoning demand for high-end travel experiences.

Looking to the future, Uganda’s presence at OTM 2025 is more than just a marketing exercise—it’s a strategy for long-term economic growth. By 2026, Uganda aims to increase tourist arrivals from India by 40 percent, translating to an estimated UGX 20 billion boost to its economy. But tourism revenue is just the beginning. The influx of visitors will also create jobs, attract investments, and fuel economic growth.

The country is also keen on promoting sustainable tourism practices, aligning itself with the growing demand for eco-friendly travel. Uganda’s vast natural reserves and commitment to conservation will be showcased at OTM, emphasizing that it’s not just about adventure—it’s about preserving the environment for generations to come.

Beyond the fair, Uganda plans to keep the momentum going. Post-OTM, familiarization trips will bring Indian influencers, media, and top-tier travel bloggers to Uganda, ensuring that the message stays alive and fresh. Digital content creators will also play a key role in spreading the word about Uganda’s beauty and allure across the globe.

OTM 2025 represents more than just a trade fair for Uganda—it is the opening chapter in a bold new era for the Pearl of Africa. With its breathtaking landscapes, rich heritage, and commitment to sustainability, Uganda is ready to capture the imagination of Indian travellers and the world.