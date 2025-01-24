GOMA, DR CONGO – In a press release dated January 24, 2025, the Congo River Alliance (AFC/M23) announced its intention to march on Goma, citing the need to “liberate” the city and restore peace and stability to the region.

The announcement comes amid escalating violence between the M23 rebel group and a coalition of government and international forces, including MONUSCO and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

Lawrence Kanyuka, the M23 spokesperson, accused MONUSCO and SAMIDRC of allying with what he described as “genocidal groups” supported by the Kinshasa regime.

“Despite our exhortations to remain neutral, MONUSCO has chosen to ally militarily on the battlefield with genocidal groups, violating international conventions and endangering countless civilians,” Kanyuka said in the press release.

The announcement follows a January 23 confrontation in which MONUSCO forces reportedly engaged in combat alongside Congolese government troops against M23 positions near densely populated areas. The rebels have condemned these actions, warning that any further involvement by MONUSCO and SAMIDRC will be met with “total legitimate defense.”

This latest development marks a sharp escalation in the conflict that has plagued Eastern Congo for years, displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians. Over 200,000 people have fled their homes in recent months as M23 advances toward Goma, a city of strategic importance with an estimated population of 1–2 million people.

The M23 statement urged residents of Goma to remain calm as they prepare to “welcome” the rebel group.

“We are on the march to free our compatriots in Goma and restore the security and dignity of the Congolese population,” the statement read. The group also framed their actions as a response to the “unacceptable suffering” endured by the people of Goma under the current regime.

However, critics argue that M23’s activities have only exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region. A coalition of human rights organizations has condemned the group’s advances, citing widespread displacement, destruction, and reports of human rights abuses.

M23, a rebel group sanctioned by the United States and identified as being backed by Rwanda, has been accused by the UN and other observers of destabilizing the mineral-rich region of North Kivu. Rwanda accepted it’s direct involvement, with the presence of approximately 4,000 Rwandan soldiers fighting alongside M23 in Eastern Congo.

The M23 rebel group, which claims to fight for the liberation of the Congolese people, has been pushing to capture key towns such as Minova and Sake in its bid to surround Goma. The Congolese government, supported by regional and international forces, has struggled to contain the advance.

As M23 edges closer to Goma, fears of a large-scale humanitarian disaster loom. The United Nations has warned that intensified fighting in and around the city could lead to unprecedented displacement and loss of life. Meanwhile, the Congolese government has reiterated its commitment to defending Goma and repelling the rebel forces.

The coming days are expected to be critical as the conflict reaches Goma’s outskirts, threatening the fragile stability of Eastern Congo and raising the specter of further violence in an already volatile region.