President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today officially launched the construction works for upgrading the Jinja Airfield, a transformative project aimed at bolstering Uganda’s infrastructure, enhancing tourism and improving regional connectivity.

The project will see the development of the airfield’s runway, taxiway, and apron into international standards. The upgrade, spearheaded by a joint venture between Gofar Investment and MJ Engineers and Contractors, commenced in 2024 and is set to be completed within 15 months.

President Museveni emphasized the strategic importance of the project, highlighting Jinja’s potential as a transportation hub and a gateway for tourists.

“Constructing and expanding the airfield is logical. It will enable tourists to reach their destinations on time and ease transportation for both people and goods,” he said.

He noted the significant strides Uganda has made since 1986, transforming from a struggling economy with limited infrastructure to a dynamic nation on the path to industrialization. He outlined the government’s broader vision of rehabilitating and expanding airfields, railway stations, and even introducing water transport to reduce road congestion and accidents.

Uganda is also building pipelines to Kenya and Tanzania to eliminate the need for transporting petroleum products by road, which contributes to accidents.

President Museveni stressed the importance of air travel for high-value tourists who prefer swift journeys. He revealed plans to establish an international airport in Kidepo National Park to enhance access to Uganda’s pristine wildlife destinations.

The President reaffirmed his support for Jinja’s airfield project, calling it a key step toward positioning Jinja as a critical link in the country’s transportation network.

The Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, First Deputy Prime Minister, appealed to the President for an additional 10 acres of land to further expand the airfield and accommodate the growing demands of an international airport. She noted that the people of Jinja have long dreamed of such an airport, and this project brings them closer to that vision.

Hon. Fred Byamukama, State Minister for Works and Transport, emphasized the project’s potential to enhance tourism.

He noted that tourists have faced challenges traveling from Kampala to Jinja by road and that this upgrade will significantly boost the tourism sector.

The government has committed UGX 23 billion through the Ministry of Works and Transport to fund the airfield’s development.

Hon. Byamukama assured Ugandans that the ministry is committed to ensuring the project’s timely and successful completion.

The launch ceremony was attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, Aviation Officers, Local and Religious leaders.