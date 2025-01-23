The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, has instructed Parliament’s Committee on Human Rights to visit Luzira Prisons to ascertain whether Dr. Kizza Besigye is being treated in line with standard prison procedures.

The directive was given to the committee, chaired by West Budama North East Constituency legislator Hon. Fox Odoi, during Thursday’s parliament plenary sitting. This followed complaints from opposition legislators who alleged that Dr. Besigye has been denied access to food from his family and the chance to physically interact with visitors.

“I have consulted with the chairperson of the Committee on Human Rights. Let the committee visit Dr. Besigye tomorrow and prepare a report to be presented on Tuesday, so that during the debate on the government’s statement, we can also discuss the committee’s findings,” Rt Hon. Tayebwa stated. The directive was met with applause from the House.

The proposal to dispatch the committee was specifically put forward by Bugiri Municipality legislator Asuman Basalirwa, who remarked that Parliament would have “discharged its obligations” by taking such action.

However, Tayebwa cautioned against expanding the committee’s mandate to include tasks such as investigating Dr. Besigye’s health condition or directing the prisons to allow private doctors chosen by his family to examine him. This request had been made by Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju and Bukonjo West legislator Atkins Katusabe.

The Deputy Speaker argued that additional responsibilities could delay the committee’s report, which is scheduled for presentation and debate next Tuesday.

“Honourable colleagues, we hold positions of responsibility and power, but there are limits to our authority. My authority here stops at a certain point. I cannot order that doctors recommended by the family be allowed to see him,” Tayebwa cautioned.

He added, “The Committee on Human Rights includes members from both the government and the opposition. The best course of action is for the committee to visit tomorrow and present their findings to us.”

Additionally, Tayebwa joined other legislators in offering prayers for Dr. Besigye, saying, “Let’s pray for him; we all wish him the best.” Earlier in the sitting, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa, also prayed for Dr. Besigye.

Several legislators expressed appreciation for the directive. “I am very happy with your guidance, very happy,” said Busiro East legislator Ssegona Medard.

During Tuesday’s plenary, the Attorney General is also expected to present a report on Dr. Besigye, which will be discussed alongside the committee’s findings.