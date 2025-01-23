President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged the National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in the Busoga Sub-region to revive the government’s program of free education in primary and secondary schools, which he noted has been undermined by charging fees in the learning institutions.

Speaking today at Nakabango in Jinja City during the commissioning of the Busoga Zonal Presidential Industrial Hub, the President expressed concern over high school dropout rates caused by financial barriers, despite the government’s efforts to make education accessible to all.

President Museveni explained that the NRM’s original idea was to ensure every parish had a day primary school and every sub-county a day secondary school. The government was to cover teacher salaries, books, and other necessities while parents provided food for their children. However, this vision has been distorted, with government schools introducing fees, leaving many children unable to continue with their education.

The President emphasized the importance of returning to the foundational principles of the program to address the dropout crisis and safeguard the country’s future.

Highlighting the role of Presidential Skilling Hubs, President Museveni said the centers demonstrate that education can be delivered without financial burdens. He noted that the hubs align with the new curriculum, which focuses on developing the head, heart and hands and stressed the importance of preparing children for success through practical training.

The President also urged parents to guide their children into the four key sectors of the economy: commercial agriculture, artisanship and manufacturing, services such as bakery and tailoring and ICT.

During the same event, the President announced plans to expand the training programs offered at the Busoga Zonal Presidential Hub to include motor vehicle engineering, computer engineering, and plumbing. The hub, established in 2023, currently trains 240 students in carpentry, tailoring, hairdressing, bakery, building and construction and leather processing.

Rt Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Woman Member of Parliament for Kamuli District, commended the President for empowering unemployed youth through skilling programs and requested the establishment of an additional Presidential Hub in Busoga to cater for the increasing number of students.

Mr. Ezra Gabula, the chairperson of the Busoga Zonal Presidential Hub, praised President Museveni’s visionary leadership in establishing skilling centers across the country. He noted that many youth in Busoga have gained employment through the hub but highlighted challenges such as inadequate transport and the need for financial support for the hub’s SACCO.

On the other hand, beneficiaries of the program shared their success stories.

Daniel Junior, a graduate of the construction program, said he can now support himself and appealed for local government contracts to put his skills to use.

Mahoro Linda with two colleagues, who graduated from the tailoring program, started a company in Seeta with a capital of UGX 5 million and are now able to support their families.

The commissioning ceremony was also attended by the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama, the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, Members of Parliament, Resident District Commissioners, religious leaders, among others.