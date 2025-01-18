Physical works on the International Specialised Hospital of Uganda in Lubowa are at 45 per cent, the health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has told legislators.

“The project has reached levels that need constant monitoring and supervision, and as such Shs1.5 billion is needed for supervision in the Financial Year 2025/2026,” Aceng said, adding that works were projected to be completed by at the end of 2025.

She said this while interfacing with members of the Committee on Health on Thursday, 16 January 2025 after being prompted on the legal framework to establish the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Members of Parliament conducting oversight on the project have been refused entry into the complex that Parliament approved in 2019, after government entered into a Public Private Partnership with Finasi-ISHU Construction SPV SMC Limited, an Italian firm.

On the scheme, the minister revealed that her ministry had submitted a paper on the NHIS to cabinet and is yet to receive feedback.

“The Ministry completed all the necessary steps and documentation for the National Health Insurance Scheme and submissions were made. However, there has been no response on this matter,” said Aceng.

Hon. Ibanda Rwemulikya (Indep., Ntoroko County) urged cabinet to pronounce itself on the matter.

“I am disappointed with cabinet. If the health minister submitted this two years ago and nothing has been done, then it is not good. People in this country are suffering yet the NHIS can support their health needs,” said Rwemulikya.

Hon. Florence Nebanda (NRM, Butaleja District Woman Representative) said a Bill that would establish the scheme was handled before and as such, ought to be brought back before Parliament promptly.

“In the 10th Parliament, the National Health Insurance Bill was passed and sent to the President, who did not assent to it. He sent it back to the Ministry of Health to come up with a better law. When do we expect it back in Parliament?” Nebanda noted.

The Bill that was previously passed in 2021, had a proposal for Ugandans aged 18 years and above to pay a premium to the national health insurance scheme, and a proposal that the scheme be financed by a combination of employee and government contributions.

However, according to the health minister, all modifications to the law, await cabinet approval before it is reintroduced in Parliament.

Hon. Nicholas Kamara (FDC, Kabale Municipality), tasked the minister on the budget interventions aimed at answering the plea of medical interns in the country.

“Funding has been provided for the new interns to be deployed,” Aceng said.

The minister said the ministry has been allocated Shs4.004 trillion for the health sector in Financial Year 2025/2026, with key interventions being prevention of high-burden and epidemic prone diseases, prevention of non-communicable diseases, and expending community health education.

Among the unfunded priorities, Aceng called for the reinstatement of Shs100 billion to National Medical Stores, that had initially been allocated in Financial Year 2024/2025.

“This money was meant for essential supplies, testing kits reagents and other supplies for malaria and HIV/AIDS which contribute to the highest burden of disease,” said the minister.