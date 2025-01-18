President Yoweri Kaguta has urged student leaders to always emphasize the four core principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) because they are crucial in the creation of prosperity and development.

“The four principles of the NRM; Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-economic transformation and democracy are not principles just because we love them,No! They have a clear logic,” he said.

The President made the remarks today during the pass- out ceremony of over 800 student leaders from various institutions of higher learning across the country who have been undergoing a two-week patriotism training at Nkumba University.

He said if someone is patriotic and loves his country, he will be able to support his fellow Ugandans irrespective of their tribe or religion.

According to President Museveni,Uganda is a better stimulus for wealth creators than the tribal areas and that is why the NRM government advocates for patriotism which is key in steering prosperity among Ugandans.

“The starting point was do we want a country of parasites or a country of wealth creators? If you say we want a country of wealth creators, then you come to Yoweri Museveni who is a wealth creator from birth. His wealth happens to be around cows and crops. The cows produce milk and beef and he also grows bananas,” he said.

“Now the problem which Museveni has and must be solved by ideology is that the Banyankore around him produce the same products. Therefore, Munyankore “A” doesn’t buy from Munyankore “B” and vice versa. Why? Because they are producing the same products. So I’m stuck, I need to get money to build my family a better house, get more clothes for my family. All that needs money, which means Museveni, a wealth creator, needs people to buy his products. So who is my saviour? They are the people in other areas like Kampala who don’t produce milk, beef or grow bananas.”

President Museveni further revealed that since the 1960s, they have been advocating for politics of interest as opposed to the politics of identity which is detrimental to the development of Uganda.

“When someone comes and starts saying “we the Banyankore”, I say satan leave me alone because if I listen to him, then I will be an enemy of the Banyankore first and foremost because I’m going to step in their feeding plate of Uganda. Have you ever seen poverty which is Christian or Islamic? Poverty is poverty. Now if someone comes to buy my milk or bananas, do I care what religion he is? If you care, that’s stupidity,” he expounded.

“Here on earth, you are dealing with socio-economic issues mainly and religion assists us to keep pure. Therefore, identity is fake medicine because my sickness is poverty, I want to treat my poverty and when you tell me religion, tribes, it will not solve my problem. That’s why patriotism is principle number one. That is why from the 1960s we rejected the politics of identity and went for the politics of interest which benefits all Ugandans.”

President Museveni also highlighted the roles of other NRM principles in transforming the society.

“Principle number two is Pan-Africanism. Love Africa because you need it for your prosperity. Principle number three is socio-economic transformation. We must have a new society. Here we say that for society to grow, things must change. The NRM must be clear that the peasants disappear by becoming new people; middle class,” he said.

“How do we create a middle class? Through education for all but down there, your people made it stuck because they charge fees. When you go back make sure you mobilise your colleagues and we really have free education in government schools. The second way is bonna bagagawale (Prosperity for all).If you all get money,you will change your ways of life. The fourth one is democracy.”

President Museveni also encouraged the students to join the money economy through the sectors of the economy which include commercial agriculture, manufacturing,services and ICT. He said this will help them to fight poverty and create wealth.

“You should focus on wealth creation and demand support from the government. Those who are demanding government jobs, the right way is the army, I welcome you.”

On the issue of stopping students from sitting for exams due to fees balance, the President assured the student leaders that the government was going to get a solution for the challenge.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni expressed optimism that the student leaders’ time spent at the training has been transformational and will help the nation to create a critical mass of young people who love their homeland enough and are ready to pay the price for its transformation.

“I therefore urge you, to seize every opportunity to educate the people in your communities, about the importance of adopting the spirit of Patriotism, and to avoid falling victim to those who use the campaign period, to divide our people instead of uniting them. Please know that a house divided against itself cannot stand, this is a spiritual law. And it is always useful for everybody to learn early in life that one has got only one homeland on planet earth, there is no choice you have,” she said.

“If you mess it up, you have no other. Even if you choose to go to another place to search for employment, ultimately you must come back to the only country you call home.”

She also urged the student leaders to be ambassadors of peace, unity and change agents.

“Spread the message of patriotism, teach your communities especially our young people the importance of every Ugandan adopting the spirit of allegiance, first to our nation and then to our people, right down to the grassroots. This will enable us all to work together, towards the socio-economic transformation of our home land,” the First Lady said.

“Therefore, in the spirit of patriotism, I appeal to all of you to be particularly concerned about the wellbeing of our people and the godly stewardship of this nation.”

Maama Janet also encouraged leaders to be willing to make the necessary sacrifices to advance reconciliation and harmony by putting Uganda and the welfare of its people, ahead of their own interests.

“The pursuit of peace is something we ought to do with active intentionality. There are spiteful behaviours and attitudes that make peace impossible, and unless we set the example as leaders, by turning away from negative trends of violence and evil actions, peace will not prevail. So, God in His word, calls upon us to keep our tongues from evil, to seek peace and pursue it,”she explained.

“Today is a day, therefore, I would like each one of you to mark in your calendar 2025 as the turning point that you will remember for the rest of your lives as a day when you decided to start a life of choice again. A life where you are going to be the one who will influence others to speak the truth, to refuse to do anything you know is against God and waste time talking about rumours. Make sure you remain sexually pure until marriage. You will not regret it.”

She further cautioned the student leaders against enemies of progress who desire to harness their youthful energy, to propagate evil especially in the coming campaign season.

“Be mindful of the evil agendas that promote divisiveness and tribalism! Please choose to be change agents of goodwill and transformation, rather than resorting to violence and the spreading of propaganda that is opposed to development,” she said.

“As you return to your universities, actively stand against strikes and violence and seek harmonious ways of solving problems. As I conclude, I salute each one of you for subscribing to and participating in the Patriotism Clubs, in your universities.”

The First Lady also thanked the leadership of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps led by Commissioner Hellen Seku for bringing together the student leaders across Uganda to take part in the pertinent training.

“I thank the National Secretariat for Patriotism Clubs for all the work that you do, across the country in fulfilment of your mandate. My gratitude also goes to the leadership of the Universities represented here. Thank you for supporting our young people to be here.”

The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda commended President Museveni for the peace and security in the country.

“Your Excellency, during the struggle for a free Uganda, the majority of the fighters were youths who had attended college. These young people sat down and analyzed the bad politics of their country and they understood what needed to be done after listening to your message. We commend those who are still alive and celebrate the lives of those who are departed,” she said.

“Your Excellency, sir, this country is faced with a very big problem of youth who are undisciplined. The youth laco grounding in ideology, they are poorly applying the freedom of speech brought to them by this government.Unlike in the past when young people were involved in productive politics, nowadays it’s the opposite.”

Hon. Babalanda further lauded the Patriotism Secretariat and the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports for engaging students in patriotism training.

“Your Excellency, sir, as the supervisor of RDCs, I received weekly briefs on the situation in the country. I want to inform you sir that the majority of our students in secondary schools and colleges of higher learning have changed their mindsets as result of these patriotism courses,” she noted.

“The program has proved to be effective in the schools. I therefore thank you sir for supporting the Patriotism Secretariat and for being personally interested in the products of this program by always being physically present at their pass out ceremonies.”

The Minister also challenged the graduates of the Patriotism course to fully take the messages they have received during the training and use them to transform their school communities.

“The country is banking on your good morals, ethics and dedication to improve service delivery and to deal with the cancers of corruption, negligence of duty and poor mindsets. Please be Ambassadors of this program wherever you will serve.”

The Commissioner in-charge of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC)- Office of the President expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Museveni and the First Lady for their unwavering support to the Education sector and for giving opportunity to the girl child to attain Education in Uganda.

She also assured the President of their commitment to continue promoting patriotism and mindset change among Ugandans.

“We thank you for shaping the future of our young Ugandans and also for the wealth creation campaign that you are carrying out countrywide to ensure that by 2040 every Ugandan shall be above the poverty line.”

At the same event, the outstanding participants during the training were awarded.