A section of the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO) members has petitioned the executive committee to cancel the upcoming elections, citing irregularities and unconstitutional practices.

“…we are calling for the cancellation of the elections because the current executive committee has already served two consecutive terms and is barred from seeking re-election,” said a member, quoting Article 14 (1) of the Memorandum and Articles of Association.

According to Article 14 (1) of the Memorandum and Articles of Association setting up AUTO, each member of the executive committee shall hold office for the initial period of two (2) years and is eligible for re-election for an additional two years.

The members, through their Kampala-based lawyers, M/S Atuhairwe and Company Advocates, have threatened legal action if the elections proceed.

They accuse the current leadership of altering the membership list, removing several members without their consent, and violating the constitution by deciding to conduct elections online without a majority resolution.

Yewagnesh Biriggwa, the President of the Uganda Tourism Association (UTA), has also weighed in on the matter, calling for an urgent meeting to address the concerns.

“…given the urgency of the matter, we request a meeting with the AUTO leadership to establish the authenticity of the claims and resolve any issues before the elections…,” Biriggwa said.

The letter further accuses the current AUTO leadership of altering the list of members, with several of them removed without their consent.

“…the committee’s decision to conduct elections online violates the provisions of the constitution, as a majority of members should have passed the resolution. Consequently, the upcoming online vote is not only unlawful but also likely to be plagued by irregularities and malpractice…,” the letter states.

The letter follows the one addressed to the AUTO from the Uganda Tourism Association (UTA) and signed by Yewagnesh Biriggwa, also known as Yogi, the association’s president.

In the letter dated 14th January 2025 and addressed to the AUTO chairperson, Ms. Civy Tumusiime, Biriggwa put the current AUTO leadership on the spot for trying to change the rules to entrench their leadership.

Ms. Civy Tumusiime is a travel and tourism entrepreneur who in her maiden speech promised to lobby the government for tourism sector incentives and negotiate lower interest rates with financial institutions as well as promote unity and synergies from within the membership to foster growth of the member companies.

Godfrey Baluku, one of the tourism experts in Uganda, has slammed the upcoming elections, saying they are “an upfront on democratic practice.”

“…there are so many breaches I see in the whole process,and according to Company Law, the venue, agenda, audited accounts, and AGM dates constitute the AGM notice…”,he said, adding, “…any such sudden change of venue and introduction of a new unconstitutional voting system is a breach of AGM requirements as stipulated under Company Law and thus tantamount to poor Corporate Governance…”.

However, in a move typical of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, the current leadership seems hell-bent in changing the modus operandi to entrench themselves in AUTO leadership.

For those who may not be familiar, Animal Farm (George Orwell,1945) is an allegorical novella that critiques the corrupting influence of power and the dangers of totalitarianism.

In the story, a group of farm-animals rebel against their human oppressors and establish a new government, but over time, the leadership becomes increasingly corrupt and authoritarian.

The phrase “modus operandi” refers to the usual way of doing something, especially in a sneaky or dishonest manner.

So, in this context of this article, the tour members are suggesting that the current leadership of AUTO is trying to change the rules and procedures (modus operandi) in order to maintain their power and control over the organization, much like the corrupt leaders in Animal Farm.

It’s a powerful and thought-provoking metaphor that highlights the dangers of unchecked power and the importance of accountability and transparency in leadership.

Biriggwa has called for an urgent meeting to establish the authenticity of the claims and resolve any hiccups before elections are conducted.

Other tourism enthusiasts who talked to this website slammed the upcoming elections, terming them as an upfront on democratic practice.

What You Need To Know:

AUTO is a tourism trade association representing the interests of all tourism operators in Uganda since 1995 and is still the only renowned and recognized national tour operators’ association; a voice, meditating on behalf of all registered tour operators with the government, and other tourism stakeholders.

The association is made up of over 170 tour operators in Uganda, expert partners in the field of tourism, and very passionate board members, led by an experienced executive director.

According to its website, AUTO’s vision is “to serve the interests of members through advocacy and lobbying on sector issues, training and uphold professional and ethical standards for sustainable tourism development” a theme that has been upheld with great success, and achievement in the sector.

AUTO’s mandate is to uphold Uganda’s image as a leading tourism destination in the world by ensuring that all Uganda tour operators operate ethically and abide by the set standards and values.

It also works hand in hand with various government security agencies and the Tourism Police to crack down on the imposing operators.

By working together, AUTO and its members aim to promote Uganda as a premier tourist destination while also contributing to the country’s economic growth and development.