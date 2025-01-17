By Gilbert Kazibwe

Singer Alex Bagonza better known by his stage name A Pass has come out promising fans a thrilling performance on his show slated for January 31 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

While addressing the media today, the Chupa Ku Chupa hitmaker said his show is perfectly curated and all performances are planned so that fans can have a memorable evening.

“We are still doing rehearsals in January.

That already shows you that we are not taking people for a joke. When people are coming to experience a concert, you have to give them their money’s worth. Someone is paying their money. That means they appreciate what you are doing. You have to give them your best,” he said.

He emphasised he is set to give everything his unreserved energy and creativity so that fans can realise value for money.

“And I am going to leave everything on that stage. I am not going to be there playing around. I am going to be there to deliver something beautiful.”

He thanked the partners including Fenon events who are going to handle the production of this show and the entertainers, who came through to show him support, saying this is what the industry needs to thrive.

“All these people are not making these sacrifices, for nothing. They are making sacrifices for the music, for the brand and I am very thankful for every partner.”

Singer Bruno K who was one of those that turned up for the media briefing described A Pass as one of the most down-to-earth musicians in this country.

He revealed that they have a number of things in common that connect them.

“I was going through a very tough situation in my life. I was going through a mental breakdown. When I met him, he showed me that there is more to life than what I was going through.”

He added: “Bagonza is my daughter’s favourite uncle. They do not see themselves often, but she keeps asking about him. She calls him Uncle Peppers. But that is the connection with me and A PASS. I am so happy that your show is happening, and you are going to have the best show.”

He cemented A PASS’s promise of a worthwhile show saying he (A PASS) has amply prepared for this show for like forever.

“He is going to have the best sound because at least I have seen him prepare. You have not seen a show like this one. You just come through, support A PASS, and watch a very talented artist.”

Just like Bruno K, Elijah Kitaka Kitaka said A PASS is one of the artists that are taking Uganda on maps globally.

“I think we met around Covid times and I am so happy we had a good time every time we met in the studio. We created a lot of work and shared a lot. I am a fan of music so I will be happy to join him on stage.”