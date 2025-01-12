President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday held a meeting with Algeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Youcef Cherfa.

The discussions focused on enhancing Uganda-Algeria trade relations, particularly in the coffee and milk sectors as well as addressing the broader African issues.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Minister Cherfa delivered a special message from the Algerian President, H.E Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

“I bring you greetings from your brother and friend, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for this important gathering here in Kampala,” he said.

Highlighting the recent progress in the coffee sector, the minister noted Algeria’s increasing interest in Ugandan coffee.

“We have started importing coffee from Uganda. The last contract, signed at the end of 2024, secured 800 tonnes, with the first shipment expected in February 2025. Moving forward, we are ready to import 20,000 tonnes annually,” Mr. Cherfa revealed.

However, Mr. Cherfa expressed concerns regarding milk trade, pointing out that Algerian efforts to source milk from Uganda faced some obstacles.

“Despite submitting tenders and offering competitive pricing, no Ugandan companies responded. Challenges such as language barriers and limited engagement seem to have delayed progress,” he explained.

The Algerian government, he assured, remains committed to resolving these issues.

“We will consult again and notify Ugandan companies to ensure they understand the process, as instructed by President Tebboune,” Mr. Cherfa added.

On his part, President Museveni assured Minister Cherfa that he would address the milk trade concern with Ugandan companies to ensure progress.

“I will follow up with the Ugandan milk companies to understand why they did not respond,” he said.

President Museveni also reaffirmed his commitment to both strengthening Uganda-Algeria trade and advocating for peace and stability in Africa.

“We fought for freedom, and we must ensure that it translates into peace, prosperity, and democracy for all Africans,” he concluded.

The meeting also delved into pressing continental issues, with President Museveni voicing concern over instability in Libya, Sudan, and Palestine.

“The suffering in Libya and Sudan is unacceptable. In Libya, why haven’t elections been held for over a decade? How can anyone prevent an entire country from exercising its democratic right? This is a betrayal to what we fought for as Africans,” President Museveni said.

He urged African leaders to take a firm stand on these issues.

“Africa must meet and take a united position. We cannot continue to watch as our people die in Libya and Sudan, or as Palestinians face endless conflict. This is worse than slavery, it’s death,” he emphasized.

On the conflict in Sudan, President Museveni called on warring factions to prioritize peace.

“Stop the fighting and hold elections. Let the people decide their future. What is more important than the lives of our people?” he asked.

On the other hand, Minister Cherfa commended President Museveni for his bold leadership and clear vision for Africa’s development and unity.

“There is a lot of wisdom in your thinking, Mr. President. Your leadership inspires not only Uganda but the entire continent,” Mr. Cherfa stated.

He assured President Museveni that Algeria shares these concerns and will communicate Uganda’s position to President Tebboune.

“President Tebboune deeply respects you as a big brother and will carefully consider your message,” he said.