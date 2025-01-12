President Yoweri Museveni has today met the President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), H.E. Brahim Ghali.

The leaders’ discussion centred around African unity, challenges faced by the Sahrawi people, and the need for strengthened continental solidarity.

President Museveni and H.E Ghali interacted during a sideline meeting of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) that took place at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

President Ghali expressed his appreciation for Uganda’s steadfast support for the Sahrawi cause.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for this opportunity. Last year, you received us with great warmth and now you have honored us again with this meeting. Uganda’s commitment to the struggle for African freedom and solidarity is deeply inspiring,” he remarked.

He further shared how the SADR had acted upon Uganda’s past recommendations to improve conditions for the Sahrawi refugees.

“There is no way to make a refugee happy because a refugee remains a refugee. However, through your guidance and solidarity Your Excellency, we have taken steps to improve the conditions for our people as we continue this fight for freedom,” President Ghali said.

President Ghali also praised President Museveni’s leadership, describing him as a key defender of African interests.

“After the late Robert Mugabe, you remain one of the few towering figures of African leadership. Your role in defending Africa’s sovereignty and interests has been critical.”

On his part, President Museveni reaffirmed Uganda’s unwavering support for the Sahrawi people and used the opportunity to reflect on broader African challenges.

“It is unfortunate that Africa continues to face unresolved issues like the crises in Libya and Sudan,” he said.

“How can such situations persist after we fought so hard for liberation? I was recently discussing with President Sisi about Libya and asking, ‘Why are there no elections? Why can’t the people there decide their future?’ We need answers to these questions as Africans.”

President Museveni also condemned acts of African countries fighting over borders and causing unnecessary conflicts which eventually lead to disastrous consequences.

“If African countries start redrawing borders, it will be the end of our continent. The wisdom of our founding fathers was to maintain colonial-era borders and work towards voluntary unions, like Zanzibar and Tanganyika uniting to form Tanzania. That is how Africa should operate,” he said.