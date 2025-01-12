The State Minister of Finance (General Duties) Henry Musasizi Ariganyira has announced Government’s resolution to not introduce any new taxes in the financial year 2025/2026.

Musasizi who is also the Rubanda East MP made the revelation on Friday at Parabolic Gardens in Kabale District, during the Giveaway Ceremony of Ms. Doreen Atukunda, daughter of renowned Businessman Cyril Mugyenyi.

He explained that Government had resolved to emphasize on proper utilization of the current taxes, and also deal with challenges like Corruption in Government entities, especially those charged with management of public funds.

“We believe that if we properly utilize the current taxes and reduce the corruption in agencies like Uganda Revenue Authority and others, we will manage to operate without introducing new taxes,” he said

The Minister used the opportunity to extend gratitude to the Business community for fulfilling their tax payment obligations, and took time to explain how the taxes are remitted back to cater for social service provision across the country.

“I know sometimes it feels difficult to pay taxes, but it’s the only means by which we are keeping this country peaceful, safe and secure through financing security operations, construction of roads, electricity, health, among others,” he said.

Musasizi also explained that it is only through collecting enough revenue that the Government can achieve and maintain economic sustainability while also avoiding constant borrowing.

He congratulated Ms. Doreen Atukunda who was officially given away to the husband’s family from Lubuguri Town Council in Kisoro District. Musasizi also hailed Mr. Cyril Mugyenyi, the Chairperson of Rubanda NRM Trader’ league, for balancing both Politics and Business.

The Kabale District Woman Mp Catherine Atwakiire Ndamira thanked Ms. Atukunda for upholding the norms in her cultural and religious backgrounds by introducing a man (and not a fellow woman) as her husband.

Meanwhile, Cyril Mugyenyi advised her daughter to emulate her mother’s humility and respect for her husband, if she was to succeed in her marriage.

“I know that you have never seen your mother quarrelling over petty issues and she’s not a nagging woman,” Mugyenyi said, and further asked his daughter to always communicate for advice in case she finds any challenges in the course of her marriage.