The NRM Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong has reiterated the call for young people to seek for guidance and mentorship before engaging in active politics after education to avoid mistakes.

SG Todwong said today at Nkumba University as he facilitated over 730 students’ leaders from various universities who are attending a two-week patriotism course.

“I implore you always to seek advice and guidance from the senior leaders if you are to be groomed into responsible leaders in future,” SG said.

Todwong challenged the students to draw inspiration from the conduct of President Yoweri Museveni in the way he handles the affairs of the country.

Like President Museveni, Todwong told the young people to approach politics and leadership with honesty and patience to avoid mistakes.

Mr. Todwong also cautioned the young leaders to never follow anyone that advices politics of sectarianism and tribal differences.

As young leaders, Mr Todwong said, “once you hear of a leader preaching sectarianism, tribalism, religious lines, that one is not a leader. Be yourself, seek serious mentorship, build yourself so that you get the capacity to handle the hardships faced by your community and that is the only one way you will be able to cause an impact in your areas of origin.”