The President of Angola, H.E Joào Lourenço has today arrived in Uganda to attend the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

The summit, taking place at Speke Resort Munyonyo, kicked off on 9th January, 2025 and it will end on 11th January, 2025.

At Entebbe International Airport, President Lourenço was received by the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs,Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Ambassador of Uganda to Sudan, H.E Yahya Ssemuddu, Uganda Police Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Ubaldo Bamunoba and Mr. Hillary Bisanga, Director Human Resource Management- Uganda Prisons Service.