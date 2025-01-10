Blencowe Resources Plc, a mining exploration company, has officially launched its Phase 7 drilling programme at the Orom-Cross Graphite Project in Uganda.

This ambitious 6,750-metre drilling campaign is designed to substantially enhance the project’s resource base and reserves, playing a crucial role in the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and the establishment of an updated JORC Resource.

The Phase 7 programme is pivotal in advancing the Orom-Cross project towards first production, focusing on upgrading existing resources and exploring high-grade deposits. Drilling will be concentrated on the already identified Camp Lode and Northern Syncline deposits, where Blencowe has previously defined a JORC Resource of 24.5 million tonnes at an average grade of 6% Total Graphite Content (TGC).

The key goal of the programme is to upgrade Inferred and Indicated resources to Measured classification, in line with JORC standards, which will provide a more accurate and reliable resource estimate for the project’s development.

In addition to upgrading the existing resource, the drilling programme will also explore promising extensions of the Northern Syncline (Western Limb) and the newly identified Southern GT-01 target. While the current grade of 6% TGC places Orom-Cross among the top quartile of global graphite projects, historical exploration has suggested the potential for higher-grade graphite zones within these areas, which could further improve the project’s economic viability.

Geotechnical drilling is also an integral part of the Phase 7 programme. Several boreholes will be drilled to gather vital data for confirming pit slope parameters and mine design, ensuring the project’s safety and operational efficiency. These geotechnical holes will also provide valuable resource definition data, further supporting the project’s progress towards a robust DFS.

As part of the broader exploration programme, Blencowe is planning trenching and geological mapping over additional areas identified through aeromagnetic surveys. These efforts are aimed at expanding the resource base beyond the currently drilled areas, with the existing JORC resource being defined from only approximately 2% of the total Orom-Cross licence area. This indicates substantial potential for further discoveries and growth.

The company has also made significant infrastructure investments to support ongoing operations.

A permanent exploration camp is being established onsite, featuring portable units for accommodation and facilities to cater to the drilling teams and field personnel. This marks an important milestone for Blencowe, as the company works towards the development of the Orom-Cross project into a major graphite producer.

In a statement, Blencowe’s Executive Chairman, Cameron Pearce, commented, “We have now started the latest drilling programme at Orom-Cross after considerable preparation work undertaken during December. This extensive campaign will be one of the last key components to wrapping up the DFS and we aim to deliver considerably larger Resources and Reserves to support the higher production levels expected, as well as a longer life of mine. We remain on track to complete the DFS in H1 2025 and we expect to begin reporting drilling results during the current quarter.”

Orom-Cross is a highly promising graphite project, not only due to its size but also its exceptional end-product quality. The deposit is characterized by a significant proportion of larger, higher-value coarse flakes, which positions it as a potential world-class graphite resource. In 2019, the Ugandan government issued Blencowe a 21-year mining licence for the project, following extensive exploration. A successful Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) completed in July 2022 has paved the way for the ongoing DFS, which is expected to finalize the project’s development and operational plans.

The project boasts several advantages, including a large, shallow, open-pitable deposit with a low strip ratio, free-dig operations, and access to inexpensive hydro-electric power from the national grid. These factors promise to drive down operating costs and ensure competitive production economics. Additionally, with essential infrastructure already available on or near the site, Blencowe anticipates relatively low capital costs compared to many other graphite projects worldwide.

In the third quarter of 2024, Blencowe introduced a joint venture with experienced downstream graphite processing partners to produce upgraded 99.95% spherical graphite (SPG) in Uganda. This partnership offers significant cost-saving opportunities and enhances the project’s potential to become a world-class graphite operation.