The President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, H.E Taye Atske Selassie has today arrived in Uganda to attend the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

The summit, taking place at Speke Resort Munyonyo, kicked off on 9th January, 2025 and it will end on 11th January, 2025.

At Entebbe International Airport, President Selassie was received by the Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the AU and IGAD, Ambassador Rebecca Amuge Otengo, Uganda’s Ambassador to Sudan, H.E Dr Yahya Ssemuddu, UPDF Air Force Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. David Gonyi, Uganda Police Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Ubaldo Bamunoba, the Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons, Mr. Robert Munanura, and a delegation from the Ethiopian Embassy in Uganda led by Ambassador Etsegenet Yimenu.