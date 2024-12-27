President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged the people of Kigezi to ensure that they all join the money economy to fight poverty and improve their livelihoods.

He advised the locals that they should utilise the abundant resources such as the fertile land to set up commercial agricultural enterprises to create wealth and ensure food security in their homes.

“When we came into power and after maintaining peace, we began with Nyabushozi, we taught them how to ensure food security and create wealth,” he said.

The President made the remarks today during the International Community of Banyakigezi (ICOB) Convention,held in Kihihi, Kanungu District.

ICOB was founded out of an urgent need to promote the cultural, social and economic development of Banyakigezi in Uganda and in the Diaspora, and to pass on the importance of customs, language and wisdom handed down from their forefathers to their children.

The President also advised the locals that as they venture into commercial agriculture, they should carry out right enterprise selection like dairy farming in order to be able to get high returns.

“For those with small pieces of land, you should do intensive agriculture where you carry out an enterprise on a small scale but get high returns. After our analysis, we recommended 7 activities where on one acre you grow coffee, second acre you grow fruits, on the third you grow pasture for dairy, then on the fourth acre you grow food crops. In the backyard you do piggery and poultry for eggs. Those near the swamps, you do fish farming. This is the message we gave in the 1996 Manifesto, in writing,” he said.

“Those who listened to our message are doing well.”

Additionally, President Museveni underscored the role of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in helping all Ugandan households join the money economy.

He further cautioned the people of Kigezi against over-emphasising their tribes/origins, saying it undermines the socio-economic transformation progress of Uganda.

“Go slow on the Banyakigezi initiative so that you don’t make mistakes,” he said.

President Museveni also reminded the people of Kigezi that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has always emphasised the mass-line principle against the elite-line, a factor that aims at “leaving no Ugandan behind”.

“We came up with mass immunisation,that is why the population of Uganda has been able to grow to 46 million people,” he said.

The President also highlighted other massline programs such as education for all through the Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) and bonna bagagawale – prosperity for all.

Kanungu which is endowed with natural resources that can boost tourism, President Museveni pledged to construct an international Airport in Kihihi to target high-end tourists that would want to come with their plane. The Kanungu District Chairman LCV, Eng. Sam Arinaitwe Kajojo confirmed that there is 720 acre free land with a 6km runway for the development of an international Airport.

The former Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda commended the President for fighting poverty and enabling Ugandans to create wealth through the Parish Development Model.

Dr. Rugunda also commended President Museveni for his efforts in pushing for the realization of the East Africa Federation and a united Africa.

“Since his young days in college, the President has been struggling for both liberation and a united East Africa and a united Africa. This has not been only in words but the Pan-African role played by Uganda and UPDF in a number of countries especially in Somalia is very well known. Your Excellency, we want to thank you and encourage you to do even more to ensure that the goal of bringing the people of East Africa together is achieved.”

The former Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. Amama Mbabazi cautioned the people of Kigezi against being divided along religious lines.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance also MP for Kinkizi East, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said ICOB undertakes various projects which aim at contributing to the development of Uganda.

“As leaders in government, we work with this community because we have one goal of transforming the people of Kigezi,” he said.

The Chairperson of the International Community of Banyakigezi- Uganda Chapter, Mrs. Grace Mutebile informed the President that the chapter supports the country’s socio-economic transformation and education for all initiatives.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for your exemplary leadership you have shown as a champion of wealth creation and women emancipation. I want to thank you for elevating women in this country, ” she said.

“Thank you, Your Excellency, for the promotion of peace and security in Uganda, East Africa, Africa and the world at large. We also thank you for your dedication to empowering households economically through wealth creation.”

She also commended President Museveni for the support he has always accorded to ICOB.

She further appreciated the President for the road infrastructure in the region.

“We thank you for the excellent road network , Muko to Ruhija, Kanyantorogo to Buhoma, Kabale to Lake Bunyonyi, Hamurwa to Kanungu, Kisoro to Nkuringo, Kisoro to Mugahinga.”

The LCV Chairperson of Kanungu, Eng. Sam Arinaitwe Kajojo thanked President Museveni for his visionary leadership that has enabled Uganda to develop socially and economically.

He also lauded him for the poverty alleviation programs like the PDM and Emyooga that have uplifted the livelihoods of Ugandans.

The event was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, among other dignitaries.