State Minister of Finance, Henry Musasizi, has announced that the government is set to increase Parish Development Model (PDM) funds from UGX 100 million to UGX 200 million per parish. The announcement was made today, Monday, during a community engagement at Ishanga Trading Centre, Hamuhambo Town Council in Rubanda District.

Musasizi in his address emphasized that the increase is aimed at empowering every Ugandan of working age to actively engage in income-generating activities.

“Our plan is to ensure that each Ugandan wakes up with a plan to do something that brings income to their home,” Musasizi stated, as he addressed the enthusiastic gathering.

During his tour, Minister Musasizi visited residents in their gardens, offering practical advice on commercial agriculture. He encouraged them to divide their land into domestic and commercial sections to maximize productivity.

“Ensure you cultivate for food, set aside a portion for savings, and another for school fees.”

While addressing the residents, Musasizi distinguished PDM from other government initiatives, such as infrastructure development and health services, by emphasizing its direct impact on individual households.

“Other programs like road construction, health facilities, and schools benefit everyone, but PDM funds are meant for you and your household. Focus on utilizing this money effectively,” Musasizi urged.

He added, “We can build the best roads in your parish, but if you don’t have produce to transport to the market, then we haven’t truly helped you.”

The Parish Development Model (PDM) is a government program in Uganda designed to eradicate poverty by enhancing household incomes and improving the quality of life for people at the grassroots level. It is anchored in the National Development Plan (NDP III) and focuses on driving socioeconomic transformation through increased participation in the money economy.

Supporters Return to Minister Musasizi’s Political Camp

In a political development, seven prominent supporters of Minister Musasizi, who had previously shifted their allegiance to his former political rival in the Rubanda East MP race, publicly apologized and pledged their renewed support.

Citing Musasizi’s tangible achievements in Rubanda District, the group highlighted their admiration for his developmental initiatives.

“We have seen what you are doing, and we have no option but to come back home and support you to do even better,” the group declared during the event