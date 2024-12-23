With open hearts and generous hands, they gathered at the home of daughters of Charity in Kiwanga with their beneficiaries, sharing not just gifts, but the gift of belonging, kindness, and community. In this special celebration on Friday last week, every smile was a reminder that the magic of Christmas lies in the bonds we create and the compassion we extend to one another.

It was a day of joy, togetherness, and a promise that no one is ever truly alone in the warmth of love and care, since the children danced and enjoyed the rhythmic powers of the bouncing castle, it was not only eating and drinking but also cakes were cut to perfect windup the celebration with albums of sweet memories.

Fenna Tujunne went beyond the traditional holiday gifts by ensuring that the children with disabilities, along with their parents and guardians, felt truly seen and supported. The organization gifted the children toys and special items, creating joy and laughter. But they didn’t stop there. Understanding the often-overlooked challenges faced by caregivers, Fenna Tujunne also gifted washing machines to those who dedicate their lives to caring for these children.

For many, the task of washing soiled clothes became a constant source of stress, but this thoughtful gift provided much-needed relief, making the daily care of their children a little easier and lighter.

Romonah Shantal Sarah Olunda, the President of Persons with Disability at the Women Entrepreneurship Forum Africa (WEFA) and the compassionate founder of Fenna Tujunne couldn’t help but smile as she watched the children’s faces light up with joy. The sparkle in their eyes reflected the true spirit of Christmas, and in that moment, Olunda’s heart swelled with gratitude.

Speaking to Watchdog Uganda, she expressed her deep appreciation for the donors whose generous contributions had made this celebration possible. With heartfelt words, she thanked those who had given their hard-earned money to ensure that the children under Fenna Tujunne’s care experienced the warmth and magic of the season.

“As Fenna Tujunne, we have been doing this every year since 2017. You’ll notice that while normal children celebrate Christmas with their parents or guardians, these children often find it difficult to experience that same joy. So, when we gather here to celebrate with them, this becomes their Christmas. We do this to ensure they feel the warmth of family and togetherness. My goal is to one day celebrate with them on Christmas Day itself, but it’s still challenging, as most people want to be with their families on that day. That’s why we celebrate our Christmas a bit earlier,” she shared.

In Olunda’s eyes, this wasn’t just about gifts it was about giving these children a chance to feel loved, valued, and part of something greater. Her voice trembled with emotion as she reflected on the unwavering support of those who believed in the cause. “This Christmas,” she said, “is not only a gift to the children, but a tribute to the kindness and humanity that binds us all together. We are all part of a larger family, and together, we’ve made sure that no child is forgotten in this season of giving.”

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to this cause. The event was a great success, and thanks to the generous support, we were even able to purchase washing machines for the caregivers. Many of these caregivers had begun to experience pain in their fingers due to the repetitive task of washing the children’s soiled clothes. This initiative aims to alleviate some of their burdens and improve their well-being.”

Meanwhile, the Christmas celebration was a powerful reminder that when we come together, we can bring light to the darkest corners, filling hearts with the joy of a shared, compassionate world.

