ONC Manager Together with Coordinators have this afternoon cursed all bad hearted and venomous individuals that have launched attacks against them in 2024.

This was at End of Year Prayers event hosted and held at Office of the National Chairman (ONC-Kyambogo).

The event attracted several Members of Parliament, religious leaders including Mutundwe’s Pastor Tom, City leaders, cultural leaders, NRM leaders from different regions and in different levels, and several bazzukulu groups in and out of Kampala.

Namyalo in her remarks revealed that just like previous years, 2024 has been a terrible one where she absorbed bloody attacks from ruthless and venomous individuals.

“The fact is, I have seen a lot in this year, I have faced terrific people but luckily my God has never been away from me, I have passed through a lot and good news is am still standing and unshakeable,” said Namyalo.

The irony lady used same opportunity to rally Ugandans to support the only tested and proven leader of this generation HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is already warming up for the 2026 presidential battle.

“Meanwhile am standing on this same venue to request you all bazzukulu countrywide that let’s do it again and again, 2026 we have already confirmed our only beloved leader HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni jajja wa bazzukulu is coming back to unlock our 2026 and beyond future,” emphasized Namyalo.

The event highlighted critical societal issues, particularly the role of youth in shaping Uganda’s future. Pastor Tom Mugerwa of Mutundwe Christian Fellowship who was among the religious leaders present, emphasized the importance of empowering young people and steering them away from destructive behaviors such as drug abuse, excessive drinking, and prostitution. “The youth are the backbone of our nation,” Mugerwa noted, calling for a concerted effort to nurture their potential.

Also, on same event, Sheikh Obed Kamulegeya, leader of Uganda’s Imams stressed the need for nonviolence, especially during elections. He urged dialogue as a cornerstone of Uganda’s continued peace and stability. Praising the nation’s progress, he remarked, “Uganda is among the most peaceful countries in Africa, and we must preserve this legacy.” Kamulegeya also acknowledged the contributions of Hajat Hadijah Namyalo, head of the Office of the National Chairman, in fostering religious cohesion and inclusivity.

Further, State Minister for Health Hon. Halifah Kawooya Bangirana shared her optimism for Uganda’s future, highlighting the importance of sustained leadership and collective effort in addressing national challenges.

The event concluded with a unifying prayer led by Sheikh Kamulegeya and Pastor Mugerwa, reflecting on the shared vision for peace and prosperity. Attendees later enjoyed a communal meal, symbolizing the togetherness and gratitude that marked the occasion.

The interfaith event served as a powerful reminder of the strength found in diversity and the pivotal role of unity in addressing Uganda’s challenges while building a brighter future for all citizens.