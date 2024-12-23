In his address, Mr. Kabuleta highlighted the enduring legacy of this tournament, emphasizing that it has been a cornerstone of community engagement for years and will continue to grow.

“This tournament will not only remain a tradition in Bunyoro but will expand to include the entire region and eventually the whole country,” he declared, setting an inspiring tone for the event.

The Kabuleta X-mas Cup is a vibrant celebration of community spirit and football excellence, bringing together 16 teams from Hoima’s sub-counties. Each team, proudly sporting brand-new kits, is ready to showcase their talent and passion for the game. The event remains steadfastly non-partisan and community-driven, centered on the pure love of football.

A host of dignitaries lent their support to the occasion, including Mr. Dema Gabriel, Chairman DFA; Capt. Jeff, Spokesperson; Mr. Ali Babi, Director of Programme; Kiiza Achilles, Minister of Education; Mrs. Tusiime Diana, Women Sports Officer; Mr. Ayebale Moses, Regional Sports Officer; and Mr. Alinda, Sports Officer from Hoima City. Their presence underscored the importance of sports as a unifying force in the community. Special thanks also go to the vibrant media crew for their coverage and support in promoting this remarkable event.

Director of Programme Mr. Ali Babi expressed his gratitude to President Kabuleta for his impactful work in Bunyoro. He encouraged the Banyoro people to rally together in support of their leader’s efforts to uplift the region.

The Kabuleta X-mas Cup 2024 promises to be a thrilling showcase of local talent, community pride, and festive cheer. Let the games begin, and may the spirit of unity and sportsmanship shine bright this season!