December 21, 2024 – Kampala (U)

The 2nd Eritrean Diaspora Investment Conference and Cultural Exchange Festival, organized by the Office of the President, took place at Palace Play Park in Kampala. With the theme “Unity Through Diversity,” the event attracted hundreds of Ugandan and Eritrean nationals, including government officials, business leaders, and development partners, to discuss strategies for enhancing investment and fostering meaningful cultural connections.

State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Hon. Esther Davinia Anyakun, praised Uganda’s open-door policy toward refugees and asylum seekers amid global trends that restrict movement. “Greetings from the Ministry of Gender, Labour & Social Development. I welcome you to Uganda as investors. Uganda is an open-door country,” she stated.

Anyakun emphasized the cordial relationship between Uganda and Eritrea, reflecting a commitment to African brotherhood. “A spirit of brotherhood and community prevails among us Ugandans. We wish well for everyone, from the bereaved to the migrants, hence boosting morale,” she added.

She noted that many Eritreans have successfully integrated into Ugandan communities and encouraged locals to learn from their entrepreneurial spirit. “Eritreans have started businesses in real estate, hospitality, health, fashion, and entertainment. They are catalysts of development, and I urge Ugandans to follow their example,” Anyakun said.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Abbey Walusimbi commended the Eritrean business community for its significant contributions to Uganda’s economy, which have strengthened bilateral ties. “I appreciate you for honoring our invitation to further solidify the relationship between Uganda and Eritrea. Your business acumen is admirable, and we recognize your immense contributions to our economy,” Walusimbi remarked.

He reassured the Eritrean business community that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is committed to creating a conducive environment for investment and ensuring the safety of their ventures. “President Museveni continues to implement measures to ensure your businesses are secure. Don’t hesitate to engage with government ministries, departments, and agencies,” he advised.

Christine Alupo, head of the Currency Department at the Bank of Uganda, stressed that the diaspora is a critical strategic asset, as remittances significantly contribute to economic advancement. “The Eritrean community plays a vital role in Uganda’s socio-economic transformation agenda. Their businesses are crucial to the stability of our economic growth,” she noted.

Alupo encouraged Eritreans in Uganda to seize available investment opportunities that promote human capital development.

Eritrean business mogul Kidane Ghebrehawariat Habteselassie emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges. “Let’s build a good culture around us. I believe we are here for something positive for our brothers and sisters,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude for the welcome and acceptance from Ugandans. “Ugandans have shown us the true meaning of hospitality and brotherhood. Your success means our success. We now consider Uganda our second home,” Habteselassie said.

Jabel Male from the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control remarked on the importance of diaspora engagement, stating that events like this promote unity between Ugandans and the Eritrean community. “Having a good mindset is essential for accepting others. Migrants must be ready to integrate into the culture,” he advised.

Male also urged Eritreans to ensure their status in Uganda is regularized by obtaining the proper documentation. “Ensure your entry is regularized. Register yourself through appropriate methods; it will help us to plan effectively,” he said.

Bamwine from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit called for collective action against corruption, stressing the importance of reporting issues and coordinating with various government entities. “Take responsibility in the fight against land fraud, which affects investment,” he urged.

SSP Titus Byaruhanga from the Uganda Police commended the Eritrean community for collaborating with the government to support socio-economic transformation and encouraged ongoing cooperation in immigration and citizenship matters. “We’re here for you and ready to cooperate,” he stated.

Miranda Bageine Musoke, Head of Retail Banking at KCB, expressed enthusiasm about cultural interactions, noting their significance for development. “As a bank, we believe in the power of community. We are committed to supporting you in achieving your objectives through initiatives including financial literacy programs,” she mentioned.

Lisa Stark Hughes, a development partner, highlighted Uganda’s welcoming nature and its appeal as an investment destination. “The Ugandan shilling remains strong against the dollar, making Uganda an attractive place for investment. I encourage you to cherish your culture and connections,” she said.

Caroline Kamabare Kembabazi, Private Secretary to the President, reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability. “Encourage your peers to come and invest. I appeal to you, our dear brothers and sisters, to multiply your wealth,” she stated.

The event, which attracted over 300 attendees, reviewed investments made by the Eritrean diaspora since the inaugural conference, identified new investment opportunities, and addressed challenges. This turnout underscores regional integration and highlights the diaspora’s positive contributions to Uganda’s economy.