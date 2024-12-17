Kabale—Police in Kabale District have arrested four suspects in connection with the death of Niwandinda Piason, a resident of Kyondo village, Katenga parish, Kamuganguzi sub-county.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 15, 2024, following a dispute that escalated into a fatal assault.

According to the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate, two of the suspects have been identified as Tindiwegyi Jackline, 50, and Mathias Mashemeerwa, 28, both residents of the same village as the deceased.

The identities of the other two suspects have been withheld to avoid jeopardizing ongoing investigations.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a misunderstanding between the deceased and the suspects turned violent, leading to a fight.

“The deceased was hit on the head with a blunt object during the altercation, causing instant death,” ASP Maate stated.

Local residents who witnessed the incident alerted the area Officer-in-Charge (OC), who promptly informed the District Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer. A team led by the CID officer responded to the scene, where they documented evidence, recorded witness statements, and retrieved the body.

The body of the deceased was later taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

ASP Maate confirmed that inquiries into the case are ongoing, with the two unnamed suspects currently being questioned.

“The outcome of these interrogations will determine their fate,” he added.