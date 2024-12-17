The tablets, which were initially procured for the national census, will now be utilized by various government agencies, including the Electoral Commission (EC) and Local Governments, to enhance service delivery and data management.

During the handover ceremony held this afternoon, UBOS Executive Director Dr. Chris Ndatira Mukiza emphasized the broader purpose of the tablets beyond the census.

“As we told the public, these tablets we are buying are not only for the census but they will be used by government agencies in undertaking their work after the census,” Dr. Mukiza explained. “The Electoral Commission will take 36,000 rugged tablets for their electoral management, while Local Governments will receive 23,897 ordinary tablets to strengthen the Parish Development Model (PDM) information system at the community level.”

Dr. Mukiza further elaborated on the distribution process, noting that each of Uganda’s 10,717 parishes would receive two tablets to assist in data collection and monitoring. “We are ensuring that each parish is well-equipped to carry out effective data collection and timely reporting,” he said. “This initiative also includes tablets for 1,496 sub-county community development officers (CDOs), 580 town council CDOs, 25 city division CDOs, and 181 district and city IT officers. These devices will support the critical work of local government statisticians and district planners where statisticians are unavailable.”

Dr. Mukiza expressed optimism that this initiative would improve the quality and timeliness of government data collection. “As statisticians, we expect that the quality of statistics generated from the lowest level of government will be improved, and we will get this data in real-time. This will enable evidence-based decision-making and foster transparency.”

Receiving the tablets, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Aminah Zaweede, underscored the importance of resource sharing across government departments.

“This is evidence that we are working as a whole of government, that we can share resources and reduce operational costs,” she said. “These devices have come in handy, especially with the upcoming elections. The Electoral Commission will receive their share directly to facilitate electoral preparations, ensuring a seamless and efficient election process.”

Dr Zaweede highlighted the critical role the tablets will play in PDM implementation, which aims to boost economic development at the parish level.

“We have had concerns from parish chiefs and community leaders about the lack of adequate devices for data collection and beneficiary registration. With these tablets, we will now be able to collect and process data in real-time and make informed decisions,” she noted. “This will enhance the efficiency of tracking beneficiaries and monitoring the progress of the Parish Development Model.”

She further explained that the tablets would also support the work of parish chiefs, chairpersons of parish Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOs), and community development officers. “This initiative ensures that data-driven decision-making becomes the norm at all levels of government,” she added.

The tablets will also support government programs monitored by Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), with 350 tablets earmarked for this purpose. These tablets will facilitate the tracking of monetary government programs, ensuring accurate and timely reporting on their progress and outcomes.

Dr. Mukiza reiterated the importance of this digital transition for Uganda’s development. “We are laying the groundwork for a more efficient, transparent, and accountable government. This digital infrastructure will not only enhance data collection but also improve service delivery to the citizens.”

The handover marks a significant step in promoting digital efficiency and collaboration within government institutions. As Uganda prepares for upcoming elections and strengthens community-level development programs, this move is expected to facilitate more accurate, timely, and actionable data.

“This is about making our work easier, making our lives better, and ensuring that we serve the public effectively,” she said. “With real-time data, we can respond to the needs of our citizens more efficiently and ensure that no one is left behind in our development agenda.”