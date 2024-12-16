President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be in Bugisu subregion from Tuesday December 17th to Friday December 20th 2024, in continuation of his Parish Development Model (PDM) performance assessment tour.

This is according to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

“During the tour, H.E the President will visit some beneficiaries, meet stakeholders including various categories of leaders and technical staff, and address a public rally,” PPU said in a statement today.

The President’s visit is as scheduled below:

December 17, 2024 – visit farmers in Bududa, Manafa and Sironko Districts.

December 18, 2024 – visit Bugisu Industrial Hub and have a Leader’s meeting in Bulambuli

December 19, 2024 – interact with media houses from Bugisu region and hold a public rally at Mbale Senior Secondary School.

December 20, 2024 – commission USMID-funded roads in Mbale City and preside over as Chief Guest at the Mbale Youths Symposium.