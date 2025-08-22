KAMPALA, Uganda — In a significant escalation of tensions over the future of Kampala’s vital drainage system, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has ordered billionaire real estate developer Hamis Kiggundu to immediately cease all unauthorized activities along the Nakivubo Channel.

The directive, issued following a meeting on August 22, 2025, comes amid growing war of words lead by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who accused city tycoon Ham Kiggundu of grabbing public property as well as city NUP Councillors who he accuses of taking bribes, to give away Nakivubo channel.

The Nakivubo Channel, a 9-kilometer waterway that drains approximately 90% of central Kampala’s stormwater, has long been plagued by siltation, debris accumulation, and inadequate maintenance. The spillovers of poor management have always been floods which have in the past led to deaths. The channel is also one of infrastructures in city on which KCCA spends millions annually but with no visible works of improvement.

What’s new in this development is Kiggundu’s aggressive push to redevelop a section of the channel, which began on August 16, 2025, when his company, Kiham Enterprises Ltd., fenced off the area under heavy security. This move displaced vendors and sparked protests, highlighting a shift from years of stagnation to active, albeit contentious, intervention.

Kiggundu’s plan involves cleaning and covering the channel to create space for commercial structures, a proposal that received presidential approval earlier this year but has bypassed key regulatory steps. The initiative aligns with broader urban modernization efforts but has intensified just days after widespread flooding on August 21, 2025, which underscored the channel’s limited capacity and vulnerability.

KCCA’s decision to halt the works stems from the developer’s failure to obtain requisite statutory permissions, violating Uganda’s National Environment Act and urban planning regulations. Officials argue that unauthorized construction exacerbates flooding risks, endangers public safety, and could lead to debris buildup in the already strained waterway.

“We instructed him to halt all activities that are ongoing without the requisite statutory guidance & permission,” KCCA stated in a public announcement, emphasizing the need for supervised debris removal and maintenance to ensure proper stormwater flow.

This action reflects KCCA’s mandate to enforce compliance, especially in light of historical challenges like the channel’s prone to siltation and its role in preventing urban floods.

Critics within KCCA and environmental groups have warned that covering the channel could reduce its flow capacity, potentially worsening disasters in a city where poor planning has long been a issue. The authority’s stance also addresses broader tensions between rapid economic development and sustainable infrastructure, particularly after President Yoweri Museveni’s letter endorsing Kiggundu’s “imaginative and simple” proposal to cover the channel at his own cost.

Hamis Kiggundu, whose net worth is estimated at $1.02 billion as of May 2025, has defended his actions as a patriotic effort to transform Kampala into a flood-free, modern city.

Ignoring initial political backlash, Kiggundu launched a massive cleanup operation, deploying heavy machinery to remove solid waste and unclog sections of the channel. He claims his redevelopment is a commitment to national pride, with plans to build over the covered channel to recover costs through commercial spaces.

“His proposal is imaginative and simple. Allow him to cover the channel after cleaning and strengthening it at his own cost,” Museveni wrote in support.

Kiggundu has also received backing from entities like the Confederation of African Football (CAF), framing the project as a public-private partnership boost.

However, he has faced accusations of leveraging state connections to bypass procedures, with past legal battles—like his settled dispute with Diamond Trust Bank in 2023—adding to perceptions of impunity.

Reactions from Kampala residents are sharply divided, reflecting the city’s complex balance between progress and preservation. Supporters praise Kiggundu for stepping in where KCCA has faltered for decades.

“We support this development,” said resident Robert Elvis on X, echoing sentiments that the channel’s current state is an eyesore and hazard. Another user, Newton Isaac, questioned KCCA’s halt: “If the real mission is a modern and flood-free Kampala, then halting Ham’s work makes no sense… why not collaborate?”

Vendors displaced by the fencing, however, demand compensation and transparency, with some accusing Kiggundu of prioritizing profit over community needs. Critics voice environmental fears: “Downtown Kampala will flood a lot in less than 5 years because of covering that channel,” warned one resident, highlighting the city’s poor planning. Others, like LM Dada, criticized KCCA’s selective enforcement: “Where are your enforcement dogs? Or you only unleash them on citizens without state house connections?”

Political undertones emerged, with the National Unity Platform (NUP) promising to launch an investigation into councillors accused of approving the project amid bribery allegations.

Looking ahead, the way forward hinges on collaboration under KCCA’s supervision. Kiggundu must remove debris and maintain the hoarded section to avert immediate dangers, potentially paving the way for approved redevelopment if environmental assessments clear it.

Experts recommend integrating sustainable designs, such as wider channels or green infrastructure, to mitigate flooding risks.

Legal challenges, including threats from Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo, could force a court resolution, while broader urban planning—drawing from Kampala’s master plans—may address systemic issues. As Kampala grapples with growth pressures, stakeholders urge dialogue to balance investment with ecological safety, ensuring the channel’s transformation benefits all residents without repeating past flood disasters.