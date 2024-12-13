President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday launched the Sebei Zonal Presidential Industrial Hub in Kween District.

This marked the final activity of his three-day wealth creation and Parish Development Model (PDM) performance assessment tour in the Sebei sub-region.

Sebei Zonal Presidential Industrial Hub is one of the 19 hubs constructed across the country with the aim of equipping over 12,000 youths every year under the Presidential Initiative on skilling the youth to usher them into the money economy.

Other beneficiaries include Greater Mbarara, Greater Masaka, Kayunga, Kyenjojo, Kasese, Ntoroko, Adjumani, Gulu, Lira, Mbale, Kabale, and Jinja districts.

The hub is part of a government initiative aimed at empowering underprivileged youths with hands-on skills to improve their livelihoods and contribute to Uganda’s economic growth.

Each learner is awarded with a Uganda Vocational Qualifications Level One Certificate by the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT).

The DIT certificate is equivalent to the Uganda Certificate of Education level and internationally recognized.

The hub offers vocational training in a wide range of practical skills and trades, including ; Welding and metal fabrication, Baking and confectionery, Shoe-making, Tailoring and garment design, Carpentry and joinery, Hairdressing and cosmetology, Bricklaying and construction, Electrical installation and maintenance, Soap and candle making, Mechanics and vehicle repair among others.

During the launch, President Museveni emphasized the importance of equipping youths with skills that would enable them to create their own wealth and contribute meaningfully to society.

Commending the graduates and their parents , the President highlighted the need to decentralize Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) for better accessibility.

“I am glad you have formed SACCOs. We are going to put money there. However, these SACCOs should be established at the district level because the current zonal arrangement is too far for many people,” the President said.

He noted that this initiative aims to provide financial support for graduates and foster local economic growth.

For graduates, the President announced plans to introduce common user facilities to enhance productivity.

“We will start with big machines, like cutters which cannot be placed in every district. These facilities will be shared to ensure maximum benefit,” the President remarked, emphasizing the government’s resolve to equip the youths with tools for economic transformation.

The President reiterated the government’s commitment to offer free education through the Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) as outlined in the 1996 Manifesto.

He expressed concern over ongoing school charges in government schools, which hinder access to education for children from poor families.

“Charging school fees in government schools is a crime. It forces children out of school. That’s why we are providing free education through hubs. These hubs are expensive to maintain because students come from far away, and we must provide meals and accommodation,” he added.

The President urged communities to embrace the concept of free education, emphasizing that schools should be located closer to homes to reduce costs associated with boarding and meals.

“We want a government secondary school in every sub-county, all as day schools. This reduces costs to only paying teachers and buying books,” he explained.

Reflecting on the journey of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the President spoke passionately about economic transformation and addressing historical inequalities.

“In colonial times, only a few elites benefitted. The masses were left out. But from the beginning, we said, ‘We want prosperity for all – Boona Bagaggawale.’ We emphasized four sectors for wealth creation: agriculture, industries, services, and ICT,” he stated.

He encouraged Ugandans to engage in commercial agriculture with proper planning (ekibaro) and diversify into sectors such as dairy farming, coffee, fruits, and poultry.

“Planting maize or cotton on a small scale cannot generate sustainable income. Instead, focus on ventures like coffee, fruits, and dairy cattle. For those near wetlands, fish farming is another viable option,” he advised.

The President praised initiatives like the hubs, which aim to equip youth with practical skills for wealth creation.

“This hub is doing a great job in imparting skills. Whether it’s factory work, services like baking, or the ICT sector, these are all pathways to wealth,” he said.

The President concluded by emphasizing the importance of community participation and heeding government advice.

“The problem is people don’t listen carefully to our message. If Ugandans had followed the strategies outlined in the 1996 manifesto, we would have progressed much further. Those who listened are earning a lot of money today,” he remarked.

On his part , Hon. Kisos Abdi Fadhil Chemaswet, the Member of Parliament for Soi Constituency, commended President Museveni for his unwavering commitment to transforming the Sebei region.

“Your Excellency, you have given us security in this area, ensuring that our communities live and thrive in peace. You have also supported the irrigation scheme in Nyenye, which is a lifeline for our agricultural productivity,” Hon. Chemaswet remarked.

The MP highlighted the positive impact of the government’s initiatives on the lives of the people, especially in combating poverty and improving skills.

“This industrial hub is a beacon of hope for the youths and women of Sebei. It is an opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to the country’s economy,” he added.

Hon. Chemaswet further urged the local communities to embrace the project wholeheartedly and utilize the skills acquired to transform their lives.

Ms. Justine Yeko, the Commercial Officer for Kapchorwa District, lauded the hub’s impact on the community, emphasizing its role in empowering youth and driving local development.

“This hub is the best testimony of socio-economic transformation.Since its inception, the hub has taken on a total of 912 youth, 470 girls and 442 boys, many of whom have gained skills that are already changing their lives. The hub has also created 37 direct jobs, contributing significantly to wealth creation in the region.”

She added that the facility offers free training in skills such as carpentry, tailoring, welding, and other trades.

“Students are provided with free accommodations, and the staff at the hub receive competitive wages.”

Ms. Yeko also hailed the Uganda People’s Defense Forces ( UPDF) for enhancing the hub’s safety, ensuring a secure environment for both trainees and staff.

She highlighted the participation of parents from Kapchorwa, Kween, and Bukwo Districts in supporting the hub’s programs.

“By embracing the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) initiative, we’re reducing reliance on imports and ensuring our people have the tools to create locally made products that meet national needs,” she noted.