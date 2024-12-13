The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs. Janet Museveni, has urged wives of Special Forces Command (SFC) soldiers to unite, work together, and embrace a savings culture.

Mrs. Museveni emphasized that through disciplined saving, the SFC Spouses fraternity could accumulate substantial funds, expand their businesses, and enhance their families’ development.

She delivered this message on Thursday as Chief Guest at the second Graduation ceremony of SFC spouses, held at the Marine Grounds in Entebbe. The event also included a fundraising drive for a paper crafting machine for Wamaama Production Centre.

The graduates received training in soap making, baking, tailoring, cooking, weaving, leather design, and bead artistry. After completing six months of non-formal training at Wamaama Production Centre, they were awarded Uganda Vocational Qualifications Framework Performance Transcripts.

These graduates are part of 160 women from two cohorts who have successfully completed an occupational competence-based assessment by the Directorate of Industrial Training. The first cohort graduated in November 2023.

Mrs. Museveni shared an inspiring story about uneducated women in Bangladesh who, through disciplined weekly savings and collective effort, accumulated enough capital to establish the Grameen Bank—even declining a loan offer from the World Bank.

“I always wish and pray that African women would have that unity and work together and save until one day they can say they do not need to borrow money from organizations like the World Bank,” she said, adding, “This is what we must work to see happen in Africa, because even when we plan to work, we do not even save. When you save a little money and Christmas is around the corner, you get all of it and use it, and you have to start all over again.”

Mrs. Museveni noted that financial strain often leads to domestic conflicts, contributing to household violence.

“Now, I am informed that through these programs, women are given the training and tools that they need to support themselves, and the quality of life has improved for many households,” Mrs. Museveni said.

She urged the SFC Spouses Project management to expand beyond economic empowerment to address other family-related challenges.

“Please introduce programs such as women in leadership, women’s health and wellness, issues of nutrition, hygiene in homes, and healthy living for children,” she advised.

Such initiatives, she explained, would foster personal growth while improving their quality of life.

The First Lady noted that President Yoweri Museveni remains committed to empowering women and marginalized groups through skills development, aiming to boost household incomes via the Presidential Skilling Program.

She expressed confidence that these newly acquired skills would enhance livelihoods and showcase the success of the NRM Government’s investment in human capital.

“I am so grateful to God for this far He has brought you, my sisters, my daughters. Because in the past, the majority of SFC spouses were totally dependent on their husbands for a living. But see what the Lord has done. You have now been trained and equipped to participate in various income-generating activities,” Mrs. Museveni said.

She noted that the training has boosted the soldiers’ wives’ self-esteem while improving their families’ welfare.

She reminded the SFC spouses that God calls women to both workplace and leadership roles, encouraging them to pursue their passions persistently.

Mrs. Museveni shared personal experiences about raising children in exile, caring for orphans as an act of thanksgiving, and pursuing further education to enhance her capabilities.

“God has given us gifts, talents, abilities to fend for ourselves and our families, and now we have the opportunity to skill ourselves,” she said.

She commended the military officers who support their spouses’ participation in skills training.

She also encouraged SFC spouses’ project leaders to utilize the nationwide Industrial Hubs established by the President to promote industrialization and manufacturing.

Maama Janet presented President Museveni’s donation covering the full cost of a paper crafting machine. This equipment, which will produce napkins, serviettes, facial towels, toilet paper, and kitchen towels, is expected to generate additional income for the SFC spouses’ fraternity.

Major General David Mugisha, the Commander SFC, stated, “President Museveni’s support to initiatives like skilling of the girl child has been an open chance for groups like Wamaama to benefit, flourish, equip, and promote our spouses with vital technical skills. This empowerment not only alleviates financial burden but also strengthens the very fabric of our families and communities. As the saying goes, ‘if you empower a woman, you empower a nation.’ This truth resonates profoundly within the Special Forces Command and its surrounding areas where the skills have impacted lives.”

Major General David Mugisha praised Maama Janet for exemplifying positive values including love, integrity, hard work, selflessness, and steadfast devotion to God.

He urged graduates to view their new skills as tools not just for income generation, but for transforming their families and communities.

“Let this achievement inspire you to think big, act with determination and make a difference wherever you go. Your efforts will not only affect your household incomes but also contribute to the development of our nation Uganda,” he emphasized.

Kellen Nayebare, the Director of Wamaama, outlined their achievements: acquiring land in Entebbe, registering as a company, and obtaining certification for formal and non-formal assessment. They’ve secured markets in SFC canteens, established production centers in nine military barracks, and acquired a soap-making plant with a 150-kg hourly capacity.

“I want to first of all thank you, Maama, for you were the first donor to our spouses when you donated 37 sewing machines in 2007. We have graduated today with more than 100 sewing machines in nine production centres,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to the SFC and State House leadership for their support.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including David Mubiru, Acting Director at DIT, Professor Emmanuel Muranga from Kabale University, and SFC representatives.