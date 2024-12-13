In a shocking and disturbing turn of events, 8-year-old Catherine Kisakye’s near-death experience at the hands of her supposed guardian, Judith Baliraine, has sent shockwaves throughout Uganda.

The appalling case of child torture has sparked widespread outrage, with many people now demanding justice for the young victim.

Catherine’s horrific ordeal, which included beatings, denial of basic necessities, and emotional trauma, was only brought to light when her condition deteriorated, and she was rushed to Bugembe Health Centre IV.

Despite Judith’s attempts to conceal the truth, health workers discovered the shocking extent of Catherine’s suffering.

The subsequent investigation revealed a pattern of abuse, with multiple victims coming forward to share their own experiences of torture at the hands of Judith Baliraine.

The teary Catherine also told the female cops how the supposed benefactor supported by her son would tie her using a rope and beat her daily while calling her a useless thing from a poor family.

Following the ordeal, Catherine Kisakye is now being rehabilitated at the Bugembe based Upendo Children Ministry Uganda, an NGO founded in 1998 by Bishop Samuel Kasango.

The emotional reunion between Catherine’s mother, Rehema Babirye, and her emaciated daughter on Friday at the Central Police Station (CPS) was a heart-wrenching moment.

Accompanied by Catherine’s aunt, the mother was overcome with grief upon seeing the condition of her daughter, who is now being supported by a non-governmental organization (NGO).

According to its website, Upendo’s vision is to create a generation of empowered women and children that are socially, economically, emotionally, and spiritually able to face life’s challenges in the community.

It’s to restore life of hope to vulnerable women and orphaned children through education, vocational skills with spiritual guidance, and mental stability.

The suspect’s husband, a teacher at Jinja College, as head of family, is also being implicated in enabling his wife’s abusive behaviour as he simply looked.

In a brazen display of impunity, Judith was released on bond, sparking allegations of political interference.

The sudden release generated angry reactions from parents, residents, and local leaders, who demand justice for Catherine and the other victims.

“…we will not stand idly by while powerful individuals use their influence to perpetuate impunity…,” said Joel Ntuyo, the area LC 1 chairman.

“…Catherine’s case is a stark reminder of the failures of our justice system and the need for urgent reform to empower law enforcement to do their work without undue influence…”, he said.

Joel Ntuyo has urged the government, law enforcement agencies, and civil society organizations to join forces in demanding justice for Catherine and the countless other victims of child abuse.

The District Police Commander, SP Innocent Mubagangizi, has denied allegations of influence peddling in the case.

According to Mubagangizi, the suspect was not released as is being alleged but rather relocated to the Nalufenya Police Station for more spacious accommodation.

The DPC assures the public that the now most hated suspect will be produced before the court on Monday, 16th December, 2024.

However, independent sources claim that the suspect was re-arrested following public outcry because the matter had started rattling the internet.

Both officers in charge of the Family and Child Protection Unit at the CPS and region were cagey when approached for comments and referred this website to the region’s police loudspeaker.

Kiira Regional Police Publicist SP James Mubi has assured members of the general public that detectives are working diligently to gather adequate evidence and ensure a conviction in court.

SP Mubi, in a phone interview, emphasized that the case is being taken seriously and that no one is tampering with the investigation.

It’s ironic that Judith Baliraine, now the centre of focus in the crime, is a staunch Christian and social worker, professions that typically include caring for and protecting vulnerable include including children like this poor Catherine.

At Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe, the seat of Busoga Diocese where she fellowships ,reports say there is always a seat reserved for her and her husband who holds a key position in the Church.

What You Need To Know:

According to section 4.2.4 of the Uganda National Child Policy (2020), emphasis is on the need to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation of children, including torture.

Section 5.2.3 highlights the importance of strengthening child protection systems to prevent and respond to child torture.

Section 5.3.2 requires that all children, including those in institutions, be protected from torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

Section 5.3.4 emphasizes the need for prompt investigation and response to reports of child torture.

Section 5.4.2 calls for the provision of medical, psychological, and social support services to children who have experienced torture.

Section 5.4.3 emphasizes the importance of holding perpetrators of child torture accountable through the justice system.

The Uganda National Child Policy (2020) demonstrates the Uganda government’s commitment to preventing and responding to child torture and ensuring that children are protected from all forms of violence and abuse.

As Uganda grapples with the reality of child torture and abuse, activists and child rights advocates are now demanding that Judith Baliraine be held accountable for her heinous crimes and face the full force of the law.

They are also asking all stakeholders to provide safe havens and support services for victims of child abuse, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Activists want the government through Hon Balaam Barugahara the State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development in charge of Children and Youth Affairs to address the systemic failures that enable impunity, ensuring that those in positions of power are held accountable for their actions.

Uganda’s Children’s Statute, specifically the Children Act, explicitly prohibits torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment against children.

This law aligns with international and regional laws concerning children’s rights, ensuring that children are protected from all forms of violence and exploitation.

The Children Act ensures that no child shall be subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

The law emphasizes the importance of registering children’s births, with a focus on ending violence against children.

UNICEF emphasizes the importance of protecting children from all forms of violence and exploitation, highlighting the need for effective laws, policies, and services to support victims.