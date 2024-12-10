President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has praised Ms. Koko Rafanisa Kissa, a beneficiary of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in Sebei subregion for her resilience and commitment to utilise the funds well.

“PDM is a starting point, a nucleus of the basket from which all people should benefit. I want to keep bringing more shs 100m per year,” he said.

President Museveni made the remarks today while visiting the home of Ms. Kissa, an 84 year-old PDM beneficiary in Aloman Parish, Kaptum Sub-county, Kween District.

In continuation of his PDM and wealth creation performance assessment tour in Sebei Sub-Region, the President engaged Ms. Kissa who shared her success story that began with the PDM money of Shs1,000,000 she obtained in August 2023 and now has one cow and its calf for dairy milk.

In her appreciation to the initiative, Ms. Kissa said her cow gives her 4 litres per day, earning her 2000/= per day. The earnings have assisted her in improving her nutrition, buying cow feeds and meeting her basic needs.

“This has been a game changer in my life, the boosting of the household nutrition has given me more strength to support my big family.”

In addition to her testimony, Ms. Kissa appreciated the government for the support to the elderly which has prolonged her life and the prevailing peace and security in the region that has enabled her to do her work.

Ms. Kissa further narrated how she lost her husband in 1977 due to civil insurgency, a situation that left her struggling with 6 children. Nevertheless, she said that due to the prevailing peace under the NRM government, she has been able to raise all her children which has seen the family grow to 40 people.

President Museveni saluted Ms. Kissa for raising her children despite such harsh circumstances and pledged to support her.

“I will give her extra support since she is 84 years old which qualifies her to be my sister.”

The President gave her shs10m to boost her project and land to increase her household productivity and grow pasture for dairy. He also pledged to build her a decent house.

The event was also attended by the Minister of State for Privatisation and Investment, Hon. Evelyn Anite,Members of Parliament, local leaders, among others.