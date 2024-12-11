Authorities in Mbarara District have arrested two suspects in connection with a series of vehicle number plate thefts.

The suspects, identified as Asiimwe Josephat (30), a businessman from Bwambala in Rukungiri District, and Nakunda Javira (34), a businessman from Buremba in Kazo District, were apprehended following a coordinated police operation.

According to SP Samson Kasasira, the suspects operated on the night of November 26-27, 2024, targeting vehicles parked in trading centers across Mbarara District.

After stealing the number plates, they allegedly left a phone number on the vehicles, instructing owners to call and pay a ransom for the return of the stolen items.

“Police successfully tracked the suspects and arrested them in Rukungiri District. They also assisted in identifying the locations where they had hidden the stolen number plates,” Kasasira disclosed.

During the operation, seven number plates were recovered and are now being held as evidence at Bwizibwera Police Station.

Kasasira further confirmed that the suspects are set to face prosecution. He also urged the public to remain vigilant and report similar incidents to law enforcement to help combat such criminal activities.