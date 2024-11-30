The territorial police in Rubanda District have released further details about a tragic road accident that occurred on November 29, 2024, at around 10:10 p.m. in Kamuserwa Cell, Nyarurambi Ward, Rubanda Town Council, along the Kabale-Kisoro Road.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace minibus, registration number UBK 037G, which overturned after failing to negotiate a corner due to suspected brake failure, plunging approximately 100 meters off the road.

The accident claimed the lives of 10 people, including: Isabirye Charles, 35, the driver,two unidentified male adults, three unidentified female adults, three unidentified female juveniles,and one unidentified male juvenile.

Eight of the victims died on the spot, while two were pronounced dead upon arrival at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

Refugees Among the Victims

The passengers, most of whom were Congolese refugees escaping violence in Eastern Congo attributed to the M23 rebel group, were reportedly traveling at night en route to Rwamwanja Refugee Camp in Kamwenge District.

A total of 30 passengers sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical attention at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital. The injured victims include:

1. Twagira Huzaika, 31, a Mufumbira from Bunagana, DRC.

2. Mugisha Ndiburundi, 26, a Congolese from Kyaaka Kyegeza.

3. Nyiransabimana Nolina, 45, a Congolese from Kyaaka Kyegeza.

4. Nuwigiza Lasheri, 13, a Congolese from Kyaaka.

5. Ishara Mapendo, 12, a Congolese from Kyaaka.

6. Ruth, 22, a Congolese from Bweza.

7. Kakyerewa Makabuzi, 39, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

8. Maniriho Justine, 36, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

9. Habimana Sebuke, 45, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

10. Mutabazi Selukezi, 32, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

11. Bakyesimana, 37, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

12. Hakiza, 48, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

13. Angelica, 28, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

14. Nsimimana Jackson, 32, a Congolese from Kyaaka Kyegeza.

15. Moses, a 1.5-year-old male child.

16. Balaka Pese, 7, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

17. Ajwo Kwitonda, 4, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

18. Inese Paskalina, 7, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

19. Visitina Cleve, a 1-year-old female child from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

20. Muganda Sibomana, 12, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

21. Mahoro, 9, a Congolese from Rwamwanja, Kamwenge.

22. Sifa Dansila, 28.

23. Muhire Togen, 10.

24. Ushide Enock, 5.

25. Businge Salomo, 4.

26. Mukabutera Silva, 42, a Congolese.

27. Igeneye, 13.

28. Nyomuremye Jackson, 8.

29. Mukarwega, 50.

30. A two-month-old infant currently in intensive care at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

According to the Kigezi region police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate, the vehicle has been towed to the Rubanda Police Station for inspection, and statements are being obtained from survivors.

He further told our reporter that a team led by Acting Regional Traffic Officer (RTO) Kigezi ASP Mucunguzi Wilson, along with the District Traffic Officer (DTO) Rubanda and other officials, has met with Kabale Hospital administration to ensure continued medical support for the victims.

“Plans are also underway to coordinate with the Rwamwanja Refugee Camp and higher authorities for the repatriation of bodies and the care of discharged survivors.” Maate was quoted.

The police continue to urge drivers to exercise caution, especially on hilly roads, to avoid such tragedies.