At Equity Bank Uganda, Anthony Kituuka, who was appointed Managing Director two years ago, has been able to steer the bank forward, leaving it as one of the top five banks in Uganda and a designated Domestically Systemic Important Bank.

Anthony joined Equity Bank after stellar corporate performances in the manufacturing, banking and audit sectors.

His journey with Equity started in 2014 when he joined Equity Group as the Group Executive Director for operations, where he was in charge of regional operations in five East African countries.

He was later promoted and appointed Executive Director at Equity Bank Uganda, a position he held for over five years. He was again promoted to the position of Managing Director, making history and becoming the first Ugandan to be appointed Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda.

He replaced Samuel Kirubi. Kirubi, who was promoted to Group Chief Operation Officer.

His time at Equity Bank Uganda will be remembered by staff and the banking industry as passionate, relentless full of mentorship and executive leadership.

According to a statement from the Bank, between now and the end of February, Kituuka will assist with the transition process; identifying and recruiting a suitable replacement subject to Board and Regulatory approval.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Management, and all staff of Equity Bank Uganda, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Kituuka for his years of service and dedication. Please join me in wishing Mr. Kituuka the very best as he transitions from his current role and embarks on new opportunities,” said Mark Ociti, Board Chairman Equity Bank Uganda.

Equity Bank Uganda Limited has a current customer base of 2.2 million, customer deposits of nearly UGX 3 trillion, a loan book close to UGX 1.7 Trillion and a balance sheet of nearly UGX 3.5 Trillion. Equity Bank is the industry leader in agency banking with nearly 9000 Equi-duka and has 50 branches.

It is a top 5 bank in many parameters and is a Domestic Systemically Important Bank. The Equity brand is a widely recognized and respected one in the industry. Equity Bank Uganda is 100% owned subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc a Pan-African financial services holding public company listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Uganda Securities Exchange, and Rwanda Stock Exchange.

The Group has other banking subsidiaries in DRC, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Kenya and a Commercial Representative Office in Ethiopia. It has other subsidiaries in investment banking, insurance, telecom, fintech and social impact investments. Equity Group is the largest integrated financial services firm in the region with a market capitalization of USD 1.4 Billion.

The Group has an asset base of USD 14 Billion, customer base of 22 million supported by a footprint of 397 branches, 82,936 Agents, over 1.1 million Pay with Equity (PWE) merchants, 44,794 Point-of-Sale (POS) Merchants, 889 ATMs and an extensive adoption of digital banking channel.

The Group’s strong brand recognition, solid liquidity buffers and resilient funding profile established domestic franchise and extensive adoption of digital and alternative distribution channels have earned it the honour of being the Second Strongest Financial Brand on Earth in 2024 by Brand Finance. It has also been recognized as the strongest financial brand in Africa by Brand Africa in 2024 and the most valuable brand in the region.