In line with the NRM manifesto and President Yoweri Museveni’s ongoing nationwide campaign of wealth creation through the four-acre model, Presidency Minister Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has encouraged residents of Buyende district to adopt new farming methods.

While addressing parents, teachers, and pupils at Nduudu Church of Uganda Primary School in Kidera sub-county, Hon Babalanda emphasized that the fight against poverty at the household and community level requires collective effort.

“…I am here to encourage you to do everything using the peace and facilities put in place by the NRM government to join the money economy by embracing wealth creation strategies…” she urged every citizen to come on board, rather than leaving it to leaders alone.

The minister also stressed the importance of integrated efforts in health, family sanitation, agriculture, and education as cornerstones to the growth and development of the area.

She challenged faith organizations to use their platforms to support poverty alleviation initiatives.

In a show of commitment, Hon Babalanda promised to construct a pit latrine for the school, addressing the sanitation challenges faced by pupils and staff.

She also donated 1 million Uganda shillings to support the making of desks for over 1,300 pupils and 500,000/= towards the church project.

The headteacher, James Kauta, commended Minister Babalanda for her practical gesture, which motivated the residents.

Mr Kauta confessed that Babalanda was the first leader to visit and freely interact with locals.

This move is particularly pivotal, as it addresses the sanitation challenges that affect studies, especially for girls who often prefer to stay home due to inadequate facilities.

The enthusiastic residents of Buyende district are warmly welcoming the hardworking Minister, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, and pledging their support for her and President Yoweri Museveni.

The residents, represented by the Kidera LC3 chairperson Wagumaale Kiiza praised President Museveni for bringing sustainable peace to Uganda over the last four decades, allowing them to move freely and conduct business without fear of roadblocks or segregation.

“…the four-acre model is a proven strategy for wealth creation, and it is already transforming lives in many parts of Uganda, so I urge you, the people of Buyende, to seize this opportunity and join the ranks of those who are already benefiting from this initiative…”, Babalanda appealed.

The minister’s passionate call to the residents to come on board is part of the government’s efforts to promote economic growth and development at the grassroots level.

Experts believe that by adopting the four-acre model, residents of Buyende can improve their agricultural productivity, increase their incomes, and contribute to the country’s overall economic prosperity.

Hon. Babalanda also took the opportunity to encourage parents to send their children to school, emphasizing the importance of education in unlocking individual and societal potential.

President Yoweri Museveni recently resumed his wealth creation campaign in the Bukedi and Teso sub-regions, and next week, he’s expected to take his campaign to the Karamoja region.

This region, once plagued by violence, has seen a significant return of peace and security thanks to the joint efforts of security agencies led by the UPDF.

President Museveni’s wealth creation campaign aims to empower local communities to improve their livelihoods through various initiatives, including the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The PDM has already shown promising results in most areas, with individuals in Kibuku, Pallisa, Tororo, Bukeda, Soroti, Kumi, and other districts benefiting from the multi billion shillings program.

The Parish Development Model (PDM) was officially launched on February 26, 2022, by President Yoweri Museveni in Kibuku district.

This launch marked the beginning of the nationwide implementation of the PDM, which aims to increase household incomes and facilitate sustainable socio-economic transformation.

The Parish Development Model (PDM) is a flagship anti-poverty program initiated by the NRM government, aimed at transforming the livelihoods of Ugandans and promoting sustainable development.

The President’s campaign in Karamoja is expected to focus on promoting wealth creation and poverty alleviation through sustainable agricultural practices, entrepreneurship, and other initiatives.

The crowd’s excitement was palpable as Minister Babalanda delivered warm

greetings from President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni.

The First Lady, known for her philanthropic work, particularly in education and HIV/AIDS awareness, has been a prominent figure in Ugandan politics.

Her greetings, conveyed through Minister Babalanda, were met with ululations, a clear indication of the crowd’s admiration and respect for Mama Janet as she is fondly referred to.

Commentators are praising Minister Babalanda’s grassroots engagement approach, saying that if all ministers and leaders followed her example, the government’s mind-change efforts would be much more effective.

This is especially important in Uganda, where critics, particularly the opposition politicians, often spread negative messages through local radio stations and social media platforms.

By engaging directly with the community, Minister Babalanda is able to promote the government’s initiatives and address concerns in a more personal and effective way.

This approach can help to build trust and credibility with the public, making it easier to achieve the government’s goals.

In fact, Minister Babalanda’s efforts have already been recognized as a success story in many parts of the country.

Her approach is a great example of how grassroots engagement can be a powerful tool for achieving positive change.