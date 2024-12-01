Police in Kisoro District are investigating the brutal murder of 32-year-old Aloysious Tukamuhabwa, a market tax collector whose lifeless body was discovered in Rubuguri Township on the morning of November 30, 2024.

The deceased, a resident of Kashija Village in Rubuguri Town Council, was reportedly strangled to death by yet to be known criminals.

According to police reports, Tukamuhabwa left his home on November 29, 2024, to carry out his duties at Rubuguri Market as usual. His wife, Tushemereirwe Gloria, told our reporter that she visited him at around 5:00 p.m. to request money for household use, but later that evening, he failed to return home.

“The following morning, at around 7:00 a.m., she was informed that her husband had been found naked and dead in Rubuguri town. She went to the scene, identified the body, and reported the matter to Rubuguri Police Station,” said Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate.

Police promptly cordoned off the scene of the crime and launched investigations.

“The scene was visited and documented, and our sniffer dog was introduced, which helped us arrest four suspects to assist in the investigations,” ASP Maate confirmed.

The body of the deceased was taken to Rubuguri Health Centre IV, where a postmortem was conducted. It was later handed over to his family for burial.

ASP Maate has called on members of the public to volunteer any information that could help in identifying the perpetrators.

“We appeal to anyone with information that can lead us to the culprits to come forward so that they are brought to book,” he stated.

The motive for the murder remains unclear, though police are pursuing multiple leads. Residents of Rubuguri have expressed fear and outrage over the gruesome killing, calling for immediate action to ensure justice.

“This is a tragedy not just for the family but for the entire community. We want the culprits brought to justice as soon as possible,” a local leader,who preferred the condition of anonymity said.

This latest incident adds to the growing concerns about rising insecurity in Kigezi subregion.