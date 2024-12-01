President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday 30th November 2024 returned to Uganda after attending the 24th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State at the Arusha International Conference Center, Tanzania.

During the summit, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan commended President Museveni for his outstanding contribution to the regional integration efforts.

“President Museveni has been a teacher, a restorer, and a unifier, guiding our community back to its founding principles,” she said.

President Suluhu emphasized President Museveni’s pivotal role in realizing the dreams of the EAC founders, underscoring his leadership in restoring and advancing the aspirations of the community.

“We hail President Museveni for not only succeeding the vision of our forefathers but also for continuously championing the cause of unity and cooperation within the East African region.”

The two-day summit, held under the theme: “Promoting Trade, Sustainable Development, Peace and Security for Improved Livelihoods”, brought together regional leaders to deliberate on key issues affecting the bloc.

The summit, which began on November 29th and concluded on November 30th, 2024, provided a platform for member states to reaffirm their commitment to the goals of the East African Community.

The EAC was revived on November 30, 1999, through the leadership of President Museveni of Uganda, President Daniel arap Moi of Kenya and President Benjamin Mkapa of Tanzania.

These leaders united to rebuild the EAC, which had collapsed in 1977, emphasizing regional integration to promote economic growth, political stability, and shared prosperity.

Their collective efforts resulted in the signing of the treaty to re-establish the EAC, which came into effect on July 7, 2000, with Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania as founding members.

Today, the community has grown to include eight-member states; Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Somalia representing a combined population of over 300 million people.

The Tanzanian President noted that through President Museveni’s efforts, the EAC has seen remarkable strides towards integration and collective development, fostering a sense of brotherhood among the member states.

H.E Suluhu further expressed her gratitude for Uganda’s commitment to strengthening the bonds of the EAC, stating that this cooperation is essential for ensuring the welfare and prosperity of the people in the region.

In the same vein, as the EAC also celebrated 25 years of progress, President Suluhu urged member countries to continue working together, saying, “Let us protect our community, for our unity is our strength.”

On his part, the President of Kenya, H.E William Ruto who assumed the Chairmanship of the EAC during the summit, lauded President Museveni for his enduring commitment to fostering regional integration and unity within the community.

President Ruto highlighted President Museveni’s consistent leadership and dedication to advancing the bloc’s vision.

“Mzee Museveni has been a cornerstone of the East African integration journey. His steadfast efforts have not only anchored the aspirations of our forefathers but have also provided a guiding framework for the present and future of the community,” President Ruto said.

Burundi’s Vice President H.E Prosper Bazombanza also thanked President Museveni for his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the East African Community.

H.E Bazombanza highlighted President Museveni’s influence in shaping the bloc’s integration agenda and fostering regional unity.

“President Museveni has been a pioneer and a unifying figure for the East African Community. His contributions have been pivotal in ensuring that the dreams of the region’s forefathers are not only preserved but are actively pursued,” Vice President Bazombanza remarked.

H.E Bazombanza also acknowledged President Museveni’s ability to address the challenges facing the EAC, especially in promoting peace and stability across the region.

He emphasized that President Museveni’s leadership has laid the groundwork for a stronger and more interconnected East Africa.

“Burundi remains committed to building on your legacy and working with all member states to ensure that the East African Community continues to thrive as a beacon of hope and prosperity for our people,” the Vice President concluded.

On her part, the EAC Secretary General, H.E Veronica Nduva, also lauded President Museveni, recognizing his pivotal role as one of the founding fathers of the modern EAC.

“President Museveni, your vision and dedication to regional unity continue to inspire us all. You make us proud, and your legacy of leadership remains a cornerstone of this community,” she remarked.