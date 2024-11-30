The staff of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) have been urged to foster compassion and combat the stigma against those living with HIV/AIDS.

The call was made yesterday Rev Canon Prof Gideon Byamugisha at the Joint Services Headquarters in Mbuya, ahead of World AIDS Day, under the theme, “Accelerating Interventions to End AIDS by 2030.”

Rev Byamugisha, the first religious leader to publicly disclose his HIV status, having lived with the virus for 33 years, shared his powerful story: “I was given six months to live when I was diagnosed at 32, but here I am, still standing while many who criticised me are no longer here.” He expressed gratitude to God and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for their steadfast support in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Mr Mike Wambi Mabonga, Commissioner for Resettlement, Psycho-Social Support, and Rehabilitation, representing the Under Secretary for Finance and Administration, reminded staff of the importance of maintaining good health, stressing, “HIV cannot be diagnosed just by looking,” and encouraged all to take advantage of testing services, especially during the holiday season.

Colonel Deo Akiiki, Deputy Director of Defence Public Information, called for renewed commitment from the UPDF HIV/AIDS team to eliminate new infections and transmissions by 2030. “Openness and testing are critical in this fight,” he said, noting the progress made since 2002 when stigma and high HIV prevalence were common among soldiers. He observed that due to sustained efforts, soldiers now seek treatment without fear of judgment.

Lt Col Evelyn Asiimwe, Director of HIV/AIDS Programs in the UPDF, praised the initiatives aimed at promoting soldier health and productivity, including the establishment of healthcare centres and the provision of essential preventive measures such as Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), and condoms. She commended soldiers and defence staff for prioritising their health and safety, stressing the need for ongoing education and awareness.

The day’s activities included HIV/AIDS testing, non-communicable disease screenings, and blood donations.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner for Human Resources Ms Harriet Kyomugisha, alongside UPDF officers and staff.