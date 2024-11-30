Eight lives were lost, and 21 others sustained injuries in a devastating single-vehicle accident along the Kabale-Kisoro road in Rubanda District. The incident occurred at around 10:10 PM on Friday, November 29, 2024, in Kamusegwa Cell, Nyarurambi Ward, Rubanda Town Council.

According to police, a white Toyota Hiace, registration number UBK 037K, veered off the road and plunged approximately 100 meters into a steep embankment. The accident is believed to have been caused by brake failure, making the driver unable to negotiate a sharp corner on the busy highway.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of eight passengers, including three female juveniles, three female adults, and two male adults. The victims’ identities had not been confirmed by press time.

In total, 29 passengers were on board the ill-fated vehicle. All survivors were rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital by ambulances dispatched from Kisoro and Rubanda districts.

Police spokesperson for Kigezi Region, ASP Elly Maate, revealed that the vehicle is suspected to have been transporting Congolese nationals believed to be escapees en route to the Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement in Kamwenge District. This aspect is under investigation to determine the passengers’ immigration status and circumstances surrounding their travel.

First responders, including police and medical teams, swiftly evacuated the injured to Kabale Hospital for emergency treatment. The bodies of the deceased were transferred to the hospital mortuary by Rubanda’s emergency response team vehicle, UG 7128M.

Efforts were underway to recover the wreckage of the vehicle, which was towed to Rubanda Police Station as part of ongoing investigations.

Police Investigations Ongoing

Authorities have opened an inquiry into the accident to establish the exact cause and verify the identities of the passengers.

The Kigezi Region Police urged motorists to exercise caution, especially when navigating sharp turns along the mountainous Kabale-Kisoro highway, which is notorious for fatal accidents.

ASP Maate reiterated the need for vehicle owners and operators to ensure roadworthiness and proper maintenance of their vehicles to prevent similar tragedies.

This accident adds to a growing list of road mishaps in the region, raising concerns over safety measures and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.