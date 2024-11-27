KAMULI, Uganda (Reuters) – Matt Hawkins, a U.S.-based scholar and Head of Communication at the Global Compassion Coalition (GCC), has launched a campaign to save the life of Barbara, a disabled 13-year-old girl living in poverty in Uganda’s Kamuli District.

Barbara, from Namwendwa Subcounty, was abandoned by her parents and now lives with her grandmother under dire conditions, lacking basic necessities such as food, water, and mobility equipment.

“Barbara’s story underscores the urgent need for compassion,” Hawkins said. “Our volunteers globally are transforming lives, and I urge everyone to join this effort by donating to Barbara’s cause through GCC.”

Changing Lives Through Compassion

Peter Waiswa, the GCC lead coordinator for Uganda’s Western Region, has been on the ground advocating for Barbara’s welfare. He emphasized the need to challenge cultural stigmas surrounding people with disabilities.

“Barbara represents countless others rejected and neglected due to outdated beliefs that disabilities are a curse,” Waiswa said. “The real curse is this mindset. Barbara deserves the freedom and dignity to live a decent life, just like anyone else.”

Waiswa, 38, a former Centenary Bank employee and graduate of Makerere University, is spearheading vocational programs in Kamuli to empower disadvantaged communities. These programs focus on skills like mechanics, hairdressing, and computer training.

A Call for Solidarity

Waiswa appealed for public support, noting the resilience of Barbara’s spirit. “She dreams of independence, friendship, and freedom from constant assistance. We have the power to give her that. Compassion is what makes us human and what unites us,” he said.

GCC, an international organization promoting compassion and inclusion, has established a local branch in Kamuli to support initiatives like Barbara’s care and vocational training for vulnerable children and women.

The coalition’s efforts have already yielded results, with donors funding programs to aid families and train individuals in sustainable skills. “We are building a future where everyone—regardless of ability—can thrive,” Waiswa added.

For donations, contact GCC through their official platforms.