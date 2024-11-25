The Leader of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta has formally announced his party’s withdrawal from the Holy Alliance.

The alliance comprises various opposition political parties including NEED, CP, JEEMA, SDP, and DP-bloc.

On 27th February 2024, the opposition parties formed an alliance known as the Holy Alliance. In this alliance, these political parties were to work together to bring about change in leadership, more so to prepare Ugandans for a time after President Yoweri Museveni, a peaceful transition but not succession, and promotion of democratic governance in Uganda.

During a press conference held today, Mr. Kabuleta outlined the party’s reasons for stepping away from the alliance, citing lack of consultation, deviation from the alliance’s founding principles, and questionable actions by some members.

“Our aim was to prepare Ugandans for leadership after Museveni. But what I see now is far from the vision we set out to achieve. I started reading about the activities of the so-called alliance in newspapers, without any consultation. Even Hon. Ken Lukyamuzi, President of the Conservative Party (CP), called me recently and confirmed he was unaware of what was happening in the alliance,” Mr. Kabuleta said.

Kabuleta one of the founding members of the Holy Alliance, therefore declared the alliance as defunct in its original form.

“Take this from me,the Holy Alliance is dead. The alliance is no longer holy, it is unholy. At its inception, the Holy Alliance consisted of NEED, JEEMA, SDP, CP, and the DP Block. But now, what was once a united effort has turned into a DP Block affair. At the launch event recently, NEED was not represented. Asuman Basalirwa, President of JEEMA, did not attend, and Hon. Ken Lukyamuzi was also absent. It was entirely a DP Bloc event, and this exclusion speaks volumes.”

He also distanced NEED from controversial proposals attributed to the alliance.

“I read in newspapers that ‘the Holy Alliance proposed that elections should be postponed.’ Let me make this clear: I cannot and will not make such a proposal. Suggesting that Museveni deserves three more years without elections is a foolish idea. Forty years of his rule are already too much.”

Kabuleta emphasized that the alliance was created to plan for life after Museveni, not personal political ambitions.

“While we were focused on preparing Uganda for life after Museveni, DP Bloc members were busy mobilizing for parliamentary constituencies. I did not come into politics for constituencies. Our mission was to unite for national leadership and transformation, not personal gains.”

Addressing reports about funds received by some members of the alliance, Kabuleta remarked, “We don’t mind where the funds came from, but rumors suggest the money was indirectly sourced from Museveni. When I sat with members of the DP Bloc and asked them to explain the source of the funds, they dodged the question. This lack of transparency is unacceptable. NEED cannot be sold in such a bundle.”

Mr. Kabuleta reaffirmed NEED’s commitment to its principles and the Ugandan people.

“We will not be part of any alliance that compromises integrity, transparency, and the preparation of true leadership for Uganda’s future. NEED will continue to work independently and with like-minded individuals to achieve our vision for a better Uganda.”