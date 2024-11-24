The Uganda AIDS Commission has confirmed that First Deputy Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga will be a key speaker at this year’s World AIDS Day event in Buyende district.

This clarification came after concerns were raised by residents and leaders of Kamuli, where Kadaga serves as the District Woman MP, about her name being omitted from the initial list of speakers.

The Director General of the Uganda AIDS Commission, Dr. Nelson Musoba apologized for the mistake and explained that the updated program, which includes Kadaga’s name, had been sorted out.

He explained that the initial omission came because the Presidency Minister Hon Milly Babirye Babalanda meant to make an input was outside the country when the program was released.

This was during a news conference held at Speke Courts Hotel in Jinja City on Sunday.

Dr Nelson Musoba, flanked by Tom Etii the UAC’s Coordinator Public Sector, Dr Shaban Mugerwa the Senior Medical Officer, explained to the residents and leaders of Kamuli and Busoga that there was nothing malicious but a slight oversight.

“…this time when we as a coordinating agency prepares a draft programme and submits to the Presidency Minister who approves on behalf of the president but this time, she was outside but this has now been sorted…”, Dr Nelson Musoba told journalists.

The UAC has asked members of the public to disregard the draft programme that had been in circulation because a new one is in place with Mama Kadaga as one of the key leaders to deliver a speech.

Rt Hon Kadaga, a renowned politician and lawyer, has been a key figure in Uganda’s national and regional affairs.

Her participation in the World AIDS Day event is expected to bring attention to the ongoing efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in Uganda.

Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga, popularly known as Mama Busoga, is indeed a highly respected figure in Busoga, and her presence at national functions in the region is often seen as a given.

As the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Kadaga’s influence and reputation precede her, and even President Yoweri Museveni has always referred to her as My Sister.

Her ability to effectively communicate the concerns and needs of the people of Busoga to the central government, particularly to President Yoweri Museveni, is a key factor in her enduring popularity.

Mama Kadaga’s leadership roles, including her tenure, first as Deputy Speaker for 10 years then Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, also for 10 years, have equipped her with the skills and expertise to navigate complex political landscapes.

Kadaga’s commitment to representing the interests of her constituents is evident in her long history of public service, dating back to 1989 when she was first elected as a member of parliament for Kamuli District.

Her dedication to the people of Busoga has earned her a reputation as a strong advocate for their rights and needs.

Mama Rebecca Kadaga is indeed a highly respected figure in Uganda’s political landscape.

Rt Hon Kadaga’s distinguished career spans over three decades, with notable achievements such as being the first woman Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament and establishing the first legal practice in Uganda, M/S Kadaga and Co. Advocates, in 1984 in Kampala.

Her commitment to advocating for human rights, women’s rights, and social justice has made her a role model for many, including Minister Babalanda.

Mama Kadaga’s influence extends beyond Uganda’s borders, as she has held significant roles in international organizations such as the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.