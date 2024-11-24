Rubanda, Uganda –The Bishop of Kabale Catholic Diocese Rt. Rev. Callistus Rubaramira, has called on families to prioritize planning and income generation as a strategy to fight poverty.

Speaking at the Bishop’s Annual Appeal Fund (BAAF) event on Saturday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Rubanda Catholic Parish, the Bishop urged Christians to make deliberate plans for their households and to effectively utilize government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).

“Have meetings in your families in December and plan what you will do in 2025. Focus in 2025 to fight poverty by improving household incomes,” Bishop Rubaramira said.

He challenged Christians to ensure that government resources, like PDM funds, are used productively.

“Does that PDM money find plans on the table, or does it find unprepared minds, wasting it on unproductive things? The rule of money is that it should multiply into more money,” he noted.

The Bishop further advised families to involve children in productive activities and warned against misusing funds on unplanned expenses, such as extravagant lifestyles, and unnecessary ventures. He urged Christians to prioritize unity, planning, and hard work to eradicate poverty in their families.

Mrs. Jacqueline Katabazi, a Rubanda Woman MP hopeful, praised Bishop Rubaramira for his forward-thinking message, emphasizing the importance of planning in achieving development.

“Bishop Callistus Rubaramira is truly a leader of progress. If Christians can heed his call, poverty can be eradicated in our families,” Mrs. Katabazi said.

Katabazi elaborated on the role of planning in achieving development.

“A person cannot develop unless they understand what development means, and understanding development starts with planning. Nobody can achieve anything without planning for it. Planning is very important if we want to end poverty. It means thinking about something before it happens, imagining how it will work out, and then working hard to make it come true. This is the best and the sure way to fight poverty and create better lives for our families ,” she said.

Hon. Henry Musasizi, the State Minister for Finance and MP for Rubanda County East, represented by Rubanda District Governor Stephen Kasyaba, outlined the government’s efforts to eradicate poverty.

He highlighted key programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and the Youth Livelihood Fund, which are aimed at reducing poverty and promoting self-reliance. He encouraged Christians to use those programs to end poverty from their families.

Musasizi also spoke about the government’s infrastructure investments in Rubanda, including the construction of Rubanda Community Hospital at Kamugongo, Bufundi Health Centre IV, Hamurwa Health Centre IV among others. He encouraged Christians to continue supporting the NRM party to ensure sustained development in the region.

The event raised over UGX 230 million to support diocesan initiatives.