Business and enterprise are often viewed as the engines of economic growth, yet in Uganda, these engines frequently sputter under the weight of corruption, exploitation, and moral decay. If we are to build an economy that uplifts its people, it is essential to revisit the ethical foundations of our enterprises. Much like the principles of spiritual accountability discussed in healthcare, our economic systems must embrace values of integrity, fairness, and community.

The East African Revival movement, which emphasized humility, transparency, and a service-oriented mindset, offers a profound template for ethical enterprise. Imagine a business environment where accountability replaces greed, collaboration supersedes cutthroat competition, and success is measured not only by profit margins but also by societal impact. This vision, rooted in revival values, can catalyze an economic transformation that benefits all Ugandans.

At the heart of this transformation is the idea that enterprise must serve the community. Too often, businesses focus solely on short-term gains, disregarding the long-term well-being of their employees, customers, and the environment. This myopic approach not only undermines trust but also perpetuates inequality. Revival ethics remind us that wealth creation should align with the common good. Enterprises can achieve this by adopting fair labour practices, paying their taxes honestly, and reinvesting in the communities that sustain them.

The culture of corruption remains a significant barrier to ethical enterprise. From tender processes marred by favouritism to exploitative lending practices, the lack of transparency erodes public confidence in business. Revival values demand accountability at every level, calling on business leaders to act as stewards rather than opportunists. Audits, transparent procurement processes, and public disclosures are not merely bureaucratic hurdles but moral imperatives in restoring trust within the economy.

Additionally, ethical entrepreneurship should champion inclusivity. Our totems, as discussed in earlier essays, provide a compelling example of how cultural symbols can foster a sense of belonging and responsibility. Entrepreneurs could draw inspiration from these traditions to create businesses that reflect Uganda’s diversity and values. Imagine cooperatives where clan associations collaborate to produce and market goods, blending cultural pride with economic innovation.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), often described as the backbone of Uganda’s economy, are particularly well-placed to lead this ethical shift. Unlike multinational corporations driven by shareholder profits, SMEs are embedded in their communities and can model integrity by prioritising ethical sourcing, providing fair wages, and addressing local needs. State programmes like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga must be reimagined to support businesses that embody these revival-inspired values.

The revival also calls for a shift in consumer behavior. As buyers, we wield significant power to shape the market. Choosing products and services from ethical businesses sends a clear message about our priorities. Churches, mosques, and schools can play a crucial role in educating communities about the impact of their consumption choices, urging them to align their spending with their values.

Furthermore, business ethics cannot ignore environmental stewardship. Economic growth that depletes our natural resources is ultimately self-defeating. Revival values demand that we act as caretakers of creation, fostering a culture of sustainability. Businesses could, for instance, adopt practices that minimise waste, invest in renewable energy, or support reforestation efforts, turning economic activity into a force for environmental renewal.

Finally, ethical enterprise must address the persistent issue of inequality. Uganda’s wealth gap is a stark reminder of the need for a fairer distribution of resources. Businesses and policymakers alike must adopt a mindset of obuntu—recognising that our shared humanity binds us to one another. Whether through equitable pay structures, profit-sharing models, or targeted investments in underserved areas, economic ethics rooted in revival values can bridge the gap between rich and poor.

Reviving ethical values in business is not just a moral exercise; it is a practical necessity for sustainable development. As we continue to grapple with the challenges of our time, let us remember that a thriving economy is built not on exploitation but on fairness, service, and shared responsibility. In the words of the revival, “It is not I, but Christ.” This humility reminds us that our enterprises should reflect the values we hold dear as individuals and communities.

Let us move from talking shops to working garages, building an economy that honours our shared humanity.

Author

Gertrude Kamya Othieno

Political Sociologist in Social Development

Alumna – London School of Economics and Political Science

gkothieno@gmail.com