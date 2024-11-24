A lecture delivered by Chairman Lee Man-hee of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus has sent shockwaves through Korea’s Christian community, with many pastors expressing astonishment and gratitude for the clarity and evidence presented on the Book of Revelation.

The lecture, titled “Shincheonji Word Seminar: Testimony on the Fulfillment of Revelation,” was attended by over 200 pastors from various denominations at the Shincheonji Peace Training Center in Cheongpyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

Chairman Lee, 93, began his lecture by stating that he is a witness to the fulfillment of Revelation and has been chosen by Jesus to deliver His Word. “It is the time of the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation; we must confirm the reality and believe,” Chairman Lee said.

He emphasized that his message is not based on personal interpretation, but rather on concrete evidence and testimony. “If there is anything incorrect in what I have conveyed, please point it out,” Chairman Lee said, repeating this statement twice to demonstrate his confidence in his message and openness to feedback.

Chairman Lee explained that testifying to the prophecies recorded in the Bible and their fulfillment is in accordance with Jesus’ instructions. “For 2,000 years, no one has provided concrete evidence of the fulfillment of Revelation. This is because only those who have seen and heard can testify to it,” he said.

He continued, “The Book of Revelation has been fulfilled in our time, and Jesus has chosen a messenger to deliver His Word. I am testifying to this Word according to Jesus’ command.”

The audience was reportedly stunned as Chairman Lee provided detailed explanations of how each verse of the Book of Revelation has been fulfilled, using specific examples and evidence. Many pastors expressed gratitude for the clarity and insight provided, saying that they had never understood the Book of Revelation in such a clear and concrete way.

Pastor Kim Yong-ho of the Presbyterian Church, who attended the Word Seminar, shared, “The more I come to listen to Chairman Lee’s message, the more I am moved and inspired. As a pastor, I honestly feel, ‘I need to come here and listen to Chairman Lee’s words even more to develop the qualities required as a pastor.'”

Another Presbyterian pastor commented, “I believe that all of Chairman Lee’s words, which make us face the reality of the religious world, help to eliminate conflicts among pastors and clergy. In a way, this is something truly needed in our country, South Korea.”

One pastor, who had struggled with interpreting the Book of Revelation, said, “I used to interpret Revelation in an abstract way, but today, for the first time, I saw the reality of prophecy and its fulfillment.” He emphasized, “This kind of teaching is something the Korean Christian community must pay attention to.”

Other pastors shared similar sentiments, saying, “Chairman Man Hee Lee testifies to the Bible exactly as it is, revealing the truth of Revelation that we had misunderstood,” and “The biggest problem in the Korean Church is the inability to understand the prophecies of the Bible as realities. The Shincheonji Word Seminar provides a clear answer to this issue.”

A representative of Shincheonji Church of Jesus commented, “This seminar was not just a lecture, but an opportunity to provide pastors with concrete evidence of the fulfillment of Revelation.” They added, “We will continue to spread the truth and share the physical fulfillment of the Bible widely through active interaction with the Korean Christian community.”

The seminar has been seen as a turning point, offering a vivid testimony of the fulfillment of Revelation to pastors and suggesting a new standard and shift in the faith of the Korean Church.