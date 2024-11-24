The Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization also Deputy Spokesman to H.E the President, Haji Faruk Kirunda has called on Muslim Scholars in Uganda to set up legal theological/Quran schools to avoid subversive tendencies and acts of terrorism.

“The government has faced a lot of challenges that some people want to cause instability in the country in the name of teaching theology to young children. They use the advantage of the fact that people want their children to learn religious education and take them to different unregistered places around the country. These bad elements recruit these victims into terrorism in ADF which is based in Congo,” he said.

Haji Kirunda made the remarks on Saturday 23rd November, 2024 during the 9th Quran Haflah 2024 for Al-Bayan Nursery and Primary Day and Boarding School-Quran Memorization Centre in Iganga District.

He called upon Muslim leaders and scholars to work with the government to fight acts of terrorism In the country, before assuring Ugandans that the government is very ready to deal with any person who thinks that he will use religion to cause instability in the country.

“Those who still believe in such, should come out and hand themselves to the government because if they don’t, they will not be spared,” he warned.

Haji Kirunda also commended the Director of the school, Sheikh Uthman Shaban Ngobi for being a liberal Muslim and for the job well done in marketing the Busoga Sub-region through the education sector.

“The learners who have showcased come from different parts of the country, this shows that our area is continuously becoming known to other areas in the country. These children have become Ambassadors of Busoga sub region in their areas,” he stated.

“I appeal to the people of Busoga to ensure that you equip your children with theological studies to be upright citizens of this country.”

He also expressed gratitude that the learners were up to date with the current affairs of Uganda.

“While showcasing in some of the acts, the learners expressed concern over some Members of Parliament who are always dramatic when it comes to dealing with matters of national importance. In one of their drama plays they acted about the coffee bill. I really want to thank the school administration for keeping the young ones up to date when it comes to the current affairs of our country. They also teach our children patriotism.”

Haji Kirunda further called upon the Members of Parliament to focus on dealing with the issues of national importance and see how they can ably represent Ugandans.

“They should stop being dramatic all the time. We need a stable country and preserve it for future generations. Insecurities brought about by some selfish people are the reasons why some countries in Africa like Libya are suffering up to date.

He also donated 200 bags of cement to support the Mosque construction project. He assured them of continued support to ensure that the project is a success.

The Iganga Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Sauda Alibawo Karuma thanked President Museveni for loving the Muslim Community in Uganda.

She said the President has empowered a lot of Muslims by appointing them in different high-level government positions.

“Every Muslim in these positions should use that opportunity to fulfil their mandate and also support Islam. Don’t just sit in your offices and wait when you will leave without adding a brick to the development of Islam.”

Additionally, Hon. Alibawo lauded Haji Kirunda for loving Islam and supporting Muslim projects.

Prince Ngobi Kakaire, the Senior Advisor of the Mufti in the area, thanked Haji Kirunda for being a unifier among the people of Busoga.

“The problem we have been having in Busoga is the tendency of some people dividing us along the politics of divisionism,” he said.

Prince Kakaire also revealed that the school was going to name one of its facilities after Haji Kirunda, in recognition for his support towards Islam in the region.

“We should appreciate people when they are still alive. We also recognized the contribution of the late Alhaji Kirunda Kivejinja towards Islam in the area by naming a school block after him.”

The Director of the school, Sheikh Ngobi thanked the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for liberalising the education sector that allows individuals like him to set up Islamic schools, an aspect that has brought Quran/ theological education closer to the learners.

He said prior, good theological schools were situated in far places which limited many children to access such education.

“Due to the good policies of the government, many theological schools which are legal have UNEB licences that allow our children to sit for national exams in theology,” he said, adding that his school currently has 600 learners.

Renowned tycoon and businessman, Hajji Badru Muwanga, the founder and Chairman Board of Directors of Luuka Plastics praised Sheikh Ngobi for foregoing earthly things to serve the community through the much-needed education.

“When some people go abroad to study they become egocentric, they even start to think that there’s nothing where they come from. So for Sheikh Ngobi to come and invest in his village, is a good sign that he is putting into practice what he studied abroad (Arab countries),” he said.

Hajji Muwanga further donated 200 bags of cement to support in the construction of the school mosque.